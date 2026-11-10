Russell Brand’s crude response to question about ‘snogging’ Meghan Markle resurfaces following rape sentence

Meghan Markle is the subject of a resurfaced Russell Brand claim about an alleged kiss during the filming of a Hollywood movie.

The comments were made on Loose Women in 2018. The 45-year-old Duchess of Sussex has never publicly addressed his account. It has not been independently confirmed.

Brand, 51, received a sentence of 10 years and six months for rape and sexual assault yesterday. The sentencing took place at Southwark Crown Court.

His wife Laura and father Ron attended the hearing.

Brand claims he kissed Meghan for a film role (Credit: Splash News)

What Russell Brand claimed about Meghan Markle

The Loose Women interview aired on ITV shortly before Meghan’s wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.

Brand was discussing Get Him to the Greek, the 2010 comedy in which Meghan had a small role.

Asked by one of the panel whether the rumour that he had “snogged” Meghan was true, he said: “As a matter of fact, it is. But let me say, before we get carried away. She was in a film that I was in, Get Him to the Greek – it was a good film.”

He presented the alleged kiss as part of a scene, rather than a romantic encounter.

Meghan was credited, although her appearance did not feature in the final theatrical release.

Brand suggested his recollection came from footage he had seen afterward.

He told the panel: “I don’t remember the film that much – I think I planted one on her in the scene.”

Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison (Credit: Cover Images)

Russell Brand’s sentence follows guilty verdicts

Brand’s trial opened on October 12, and he gave evidence on October 28.

During his testimony, he told the court consent was fundamental and more important than sex itself. Before deliberations, Mr Justice Bennathan told jurors not to assume delayed complaints were untrue. He also directed them that Brand’s effective good character was not a defence to the charges.

On November 3, the judge began summing up and told jurors he could accept only unanimous verdicts.

The jury returned its verdicts on November 5, finding him guilty of one rape and three sexual assault counts.

He was cleared of two other rape counts and one count of attempted indecent assault.

The judge refused bail and remanded Brand in custody, with sentencing set for the following Monday.

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