Sassy Prince Harry gave an audience a playful telling off for filming him with their phones as he gave a speech.

The youngest son of King Charles was speaking at the Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards, held at the Old Royal Naval College, in London on Thursday.

Known for his cheeky sense of humour, the Duke of Sussex, 42, couldn’t resist opening his speech with a playful telling off.

“All I can see is phones,” he said.

Prince Harry cheekily tells people off for using their phones during speech

Prince Harry didn’t mind pointing out the speaker before him had mentioned phones.

In a video on the Daily Mail, he explained: “You guys, literally he just talked about it.”

Prince Harry was there in his position as the Founder of Travalyst, a not-for-profit organisation with a mission to change the impact of travel.

“I founded Travalyst in 2019 because I believe that an industry built on extraordinary places of our world has both a responsibility and a business imperative to protect them,” he said.

The duke delivered an inspiring speech about calling the travel industry to protect destinations, according to Wanderlust.

It was Prince Harry’s latest surprise public appearance in London, just days after he had flown out to New York City.

Recently he moved back to the UK with his wife Meghan Markle, 45, plus their two children Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five. The Sussex family have moved into a house, reportedly located in the Cotswolds.

They have no plans on slowing down. Their children started new schools within weeks of moving back.

Prince Harry gave a speech in London (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan’s abroad visit

Next week the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will fly to Brussels to open the Lost Screen Memorial. It will be their first joint trip abroad since the big move across the pond.

They are due to give a keynote address in Belgium’s capital about the importance of protecting children’s safety online.

Harry will also join a panel discussion, Beyond Promises: Building a Digital Future That Works for Children.

Read more: The amount Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor received from subletting Royal Lodge cottages revealed

The trip abroad also marks the couple’s first joint appearance since the allegations emerged about her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr.

Markle was accused of possessing child sexual abuse material, which was allegedly found by his son Thomas Markle Jr at his former home in the Philippines.

Thomas Markle Sr has denied the allegations, branding them a “bunch of lies”.

In a public statement, Meghan called the allegations “disturbing” and “troubling”.

On November 6, Thomas Markle was arrested by the FBI. The US Department of Justice said he has been accused of “possessing child sexual abuse material, including photographs depicting himself with minor girls”.

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