Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set for Brussels trip to deliver important speech

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will deliver a joint speech on children’s online safety in Brussels next week.

According to ITV News, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will speak at the Lost Screen Memorial’s opening. The European Parliament engagement is scheduled for Tuesday.

The visit comes amid child sexual abuse imagery allegations against Meghan’s estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr. He denies ever possessing such material. Philippine police say they have not yet confirmed who owned the devices involved.

Meghan said she was “deeply distressed” by the allegations. She and her father have been estranged since before her 2018 wedding.

Prince Harry and Meghan will visit Brussels next week (Credit: Shutterstock/SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry and Meghan’s earlier Lost Screen Memorial visit

The Brussels appearance follows Harry and Meghan’s unveiling of the Lost Screen Memorial in New York.

That installation commemorated the lives of children lost to online harm. It featured 50 illuminated boxes resembling smartphone screens, displaying photographs shared by their parents.

The families contributed through the Archewell Foundation’s Parents’ Network. Harry and Meghan also attended a private vigil with families affected by online harm.

During that visit, the couple called for stronger online protections for children.

Meghan also attended the memorial’s inauguration at the 79th World Health Assembly in Geneva. In her speech, she called for technology to protect children from online harm through safer design.

What Harry and Meghan will do in Brussels

In Brussels, the Sussexes will reportedly tour the memorial exhibition.

Their joint keynote will focus on the importance of children’s digital safety. They will share between 15 and 20 minutes for the address.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s latest house move in UK ‘revealed’ as they’re supported by wealthy businessman friend

Before speaking, they will hear from European Parliament president Roberta Metsola and MEP Antonio Lopez-Isturiz. Antonio is the first vice-chair of the Child Rights Intergroup.

Harry will later join a panel discussion called Beyond Promises: Building A Digital Future That Works For Children. The discussion will explore how to protect children online.

Audience members will be able to ask questions, but the media will not.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.