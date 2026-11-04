Pregnant Jessa Duggar reveals her ‘pregnancy secret’ as she gushes over her mum

Pregnant Jessa Duggar has praised mum Michelle Duggar for the practical support she provides after every birth.

The 33-year-old discussed her mum’s role on an episode of the Unplanned Podcast, hosted by Matt and Abby Howard.

Jessa said: “My postpartum, pregnancy and labour secret is my mum is an angel.”

She is expecting her seventh baby with husband Ben Seewald. The couple, who got married in 2014, already have six children: Spurgeon, 10, Henry, nine, Ivy, seven, Fern, five, George, two, and Eddie, 15 months.

Michelle, 60, is also a go-to babysitter for the couple, whose children call her Lolli.

Ben, 31, explained that Michelle brings things to entertain them in a bag named after her family nickname.

“She gets so much joy out of just helping others,” he said.

Jessa Duggar and husband Ben Seewald love having a big family (Credit: Shutterstock/ SplashNews.com)

How Jessa Duggar’s mum Michelle helps

Jessa also explained why she values having her mother alongside her during a hospital stay.

During her sixth pregnancy, Michelle encouraged Ben to shower and sleep at home when he needed a break.

Jessa was happy for him to leave, knowing her mum could stay with her. “She’s just a calming presence. She’s an angel,” she said.

The help continues after hospital, with Michelle taking on cooking, cleaning and overnight care for the newborn.

Jessa credited that practical support with making recovery easier. She also praised her dad, Jim Bob Duggar, alongside her mum.

Her latest comments follow a similar account in a 2025 YouTube birth vlog, when she described Michelle staying after births.

Jessa explained that she found herself repeatedly checking her newborn during the first 24 hours after giving birth.

Having Michelle there meant someone else could listen out for the baby’s little sounds while she rested.

Her mum would bring the baby to her for feeds, allowing Jessa to relax and sleep in between.

She said in 2025: “My mum is such a treasure. She stays with us after we have a baby and she will care for the baby all night if we need her to.”

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Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald discuss baby number seven

Elsewhere in the podcast, the couple also discussed whose idea it was to have another child.

Jessa explained that she can find herself wanting another newborn even while caring for a very young baby.

“I get baby fever way too soon,” she said.

She recalled suggesting a seventh child and Ben agreeing to expand their family again.

Ben pointed out that Jessa would be carrying the baby and wanted to become a mum again. He said he did not want to stand in her way.

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