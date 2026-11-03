DWTS pro Diego Pasillas breaks his silence after falling live on air

DWTS’ Diego Pasillas has recreated his show fall, showing followers the routine he originally intended to perform.

E! News reports that the professional dancer shared the video after his tumble during the programme’s Disney-themed opening number.

His recovery attracted supportive comments, including from a viewer who had not immediately realised he had fallen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diego Pasillas (@diegopasillas_)

How Diego Pasillas recovered from his DWTS fall

Diego was performing with the ensemble during the Newsies section when he fell, briefly interrupting his part in the routine.

He kicked his leg from the floor and quickly picked up the choreography again, according to the outlet.

That swift return helped make the accident look almost like an intentional part of the performance.

One commenter applauded how convincingly he carried on, explaining that they had not spotted the stumble at first. “AND YOU PLAYED IF OFF WELL I DIDNT EVEN NOTICE AT FIRST,” they wrote.

“That was NOT a mistake. It was an ‘unexpected solo’,” another said.

Julia Stiles leaves Dancing With the Stars on Disney night

The evening brought a different outcome for Julia Stiles and her professional partner, Ezra Sosa, whose competition ended last night.

The pair performed a Hamilton-themed Paso Doble, but the routine was not enough to keep them in the contest.

Diego fell during the opening number (Credit: Lev Radin/Shutterstock)

Speaking through tears following their elimination, Julia reflected warmly on her time in the ballroom and her partnership with Ezra.

She described the experience as incredible and said it had brought out abilities she had not realised she possessed.

Julia also praised Ezra as a person. She said she would be sad not to see him every day after their departure.

Diego Pasillas demonstrates his intended Disney-night moves

Diego’s fall happened during the November 2 episode. Afterwards, his social video offered a comparison between the planned choreography and what happened live.

He demonstrated the correct moves for Seize the Day before imitating the way he had fallen during the broadcast.

Text in the video framed the post as a look at how Disney night had gone for him.

Acknowledging the mishap with a snort, Diego said: “I just ate it on national television.”

Despite the stumble, his message was that the performance had to continue.

Read more: DWTS’ Derek Hough takes swipe at Shirley Ballas over her scoring on Halloween night

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