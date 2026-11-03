Richard Osman has defended Celebrity Traitors winners Romesh Ranganathan and Sebastian Croft against criticism over their chosen refugee charities.

On The Rest Is Entertainment podcast, he and Marina Hyde dismissed conspiracy claims surrounding the finale.

They were addressing criticism of the pair’s charity choices, including accusations of BBC bias.

Richard argued the backlash was out of step with the vast majority of viewers.

Richard Osman has hit out at backlash over the final of Celebrity Traitors (Credit: AGZ)

Richard Osman challenges Celebrity Traitors backlash

Richard also challenged complaints about licence fee money going towards the charities selected by the two winners.

He argued that The Traitors brings substantial money into the BBC, rather than draining funds from licence fee payers.

To illustrate his point, he compared the criticism with one unhappy supporter in an otherwise cheering football crowd.

His verdict on the controversy was blunt: “I’m done with it. It’s genuinely so pathetic. 15 million people watched that. Let’s say 1,000 people are being [bleep] about it. That’s like being in a Championship football game, 15,000 people watching, 14,999 cheering, and just one idiot who’s not happy.”

Richard praised the skill involved in winning the game, highlighting the players’ empathy, intelligence and gameplay.

He said: “Then you can give money to whoever it is that you want to.”

Marina was equally dismissive of the suggestion that the result reflected a conspiracy.

“Even in a conspiracist culture, this is one too far,” she said.

Richard also criticised people attacking a successful programme without having created anything comparable themselves.

He urged opponents to accept that other people hold different opinions, rather than trying to dictate their choices.

He said: “Let people be free. Let people think freely because that’s what you’re supposed to think about. Stop wetting your pants about everything.”

Marina also joked about the strength of his reaction: “I am so pleased to find you off your fence this Monday morning. I love it here.”

Sebastian Croft and Romesh Ranganathan won Celebrity Traitors (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Traitors winners and their chosen charities

Sebastian and Romesh won for the Faithful in Friday night’s series two finale.

Sebastian, known for Heartstopper, selected Choose Love. The charity supports refugees and displaced people, with particular support for those in the LGBTQ+ community.

Read more: Romesh Ranganathan breaks silence on James Blunt ‘feud’ after Celebrity Traitors betrayal: ‘I feel really bad’

Romesh chose the Refugee Council, which supports people who have fled their homes and are seeking safety in the UK.

Both choices were announced during the winners’ crowning moment.

Celebrity Traitors series two is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

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