Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have seemingly addressed split rumours in a new trailer for their BBC reality show, Stacey & Joe.

In the trailer, Stacey, 37, and Joe, 44, also share a hug after discussing her wedding ring.

Some Instagram commenters welcomed the show’s return, while one admitted they had worried there wouldn’t be another series.

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon’s show, Stacey & Joe, is returning this month (Credit: BBC)

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash address wedding ring speculation in new trailer for BBC series

The trailer puts the couple’s relationship centre stage, with Stacey sitting beside Joe on a sofa.

Addressing how they are doing, she tells the camera: “We are happy, we’re good, we are just getting through it.”

Another scene follows Stacey noticing photographers while she is out. She’s seen confronting one photographer.

The trailer then cuts to another scene where Joe says to Stacey: “Please tell me you had your wedding ring on.”

Stacey confirms she was wearing it, before the pair share a hug.

She previously faced questions about her missing ring during an appearance on This Morning.

Stacey Solomon’s £2million house move and company finances

The new episodes will also document the family’s move from Pickle Cottage to a reported £2million Essex mansion.

The Sun previously reported that Stacey purchased the property alone, as she had with their previous home.

The new BBC teaser also shows Joe asking whether Stacey wants to move. She says she’d like to view the property.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey and Joe TV (@staceyandjoe.tv)

Stacey and Joe’s marriage ceremony

Stacey and Joe started dating in 2016, before holding a garden wedding ceremony at Pickle Cottage in 2022.

The pair have since faced rumours about their marriage facing some strain. However, Stacey hit back at the rumours during an appearance on This Morning in March.

Host Ben Shephard told Stacey she had been accused of not wearing her ring in the press and that there “might be some issues going on”.

However, Stacey replied: “Have I not been wearing my ring? I probably took it off to go to the toilet or something!”

When Stacey & Joe series 3 returns

Stacey & Joe returns to the BBC for its third series on November 10.

The programme follows the couple and their blended family of six children.

Read more: Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash hoping new project will ‘help bring them closer’ amid marriage rumours

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