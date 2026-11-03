‘I can’t unsee it!’ Emmerdale fans baffled after spotting a Sadie and Caleb storyline error on ITVX

Emmerdale spoilers are included in this article about Sadie and Caleb. The episode hasn’t aired on TV, but it is available on ITVX and YouTube now.

Emmerdale fans are furious after today’s episode reveals that Sadie’s plan to lure Caleb into bed has worked, leaving his marriage to Ruby facing fresh trouble.

Viewers aren’t holding back over Sadie’s attempts to wreck what appeared to be a solid marriage, but Caleb is also coming under fire for falling for her scheming despite having been warned about her tricks.

Ruby is upset when she discovers Sadie set her up (Credit: ITV)

Caleb does the unthinkable

Today’s episode sees a hungover Ruby walking home from Vanessa’s after her heavy night in the pub. Caleb is shocked to learn that she didn’t spend the night with Ross, as Sadie led him to believe, and he suddenly looks very guilty.

As Ruby explains that she was drinking non-alcoholic cocktails and can’t understand how she got so drunk, Caleb is quiet. However, it’s only later when he talks to Sadie that we understand why.

After Caleb admits to Ruby that Sadie said she went home with Ross, she is fuming that her friend framed her for cheating and calls her immediately. Ruby confronts Sadie, but as usual, Sadie quickly makes excuses and paints herself as the innocent party.

However, once Ruby is out of earshot, Caleb tells Sadie that what they did last night was a mistake, and it is revealed that the pair slept together.

While Caleb (quite rightly!) accuses Sadie of tricking him into bed, Sadie turns the tables on him. She plays the victim, telling Caleb that he took advantage of her, and he is shocked.

Trying to protect his guilty secret, Caleb offers Sadie cash to buy her silence. But she refuses and throws it back at him.

Caleb wants Sadie gone, but will she play ball? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans aren’t happy after Caleb sleeps with Sadie

While fans are disappointed in Caleb for falling into Sadie’s trap, they’re more annoyed about the glaring error in the storyline.

Viewers have pointed out that Cain warned Caleb about Sadie’s tricks just weeks ago. They have turned on the show for making Caleb so naive, something they claim is a huge error, as this is totally out of character for him.

“It’s so frustrating! Caleb has been warned about Sadie’s scheming, and yet he still falls for it! It’s just not like him,” said one fan on X.

“Cain warned Caleb about Sadie, and yet he still walked into her trap with both eyes open. This is what makes the storyline so annoying,” added a second viewer.

Another fan agreed: “I don’t think things will turn out well for Sadie. Surely someone will suss out her scheming soon. Caleb’s being a bit slow for him!”

A fourth fan also pointed out the error. “I’m sorry, but this ridiculous love triangle has gone past the point of no return today. After all they’ve been through, I can’t see a world where Caleb would turn against Ruby so quickly. It’s an insult to Caleb’s character.”

“Sadie is manipulative, and Caleb needs to get a grip after that episode. I can’t unsee the mistake,” said a final fan.

It is revealed today that Caleb and Sadie have slept together (Credit: ITV)

Sadie’s plotting takes a mysterious turn

Just when it seems Sadie is determined to bring Caleb and Ruby down, the end of today’s episode throws up another mystery.

Sadie meets Joe to discuss their plans against the Milligans. But when he asks whether she has managed to seduce Caleb and split up the couple, she claims that nothing has happened between them.

Her sudden decision to protect Caleb raises some intriguing questions. Is Sadie playing an even bigger game, or could she be developing genuine feelings for him?

With Caleb now desperate to keep their night together under wraps and Sadie refusing to tell Joe the truth, there could be more to her latest move than meets the eye.

Read more: ‘It’s so obvious!’ Emmerdale fans spot huge ‘clue’ that Tom King will die on Christmas Day