Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as Belle makes a big decision about Tom after Cain reveals the truth

Cain Dingle messes up big time in Emmerdale spoilers for next week when he organises for Samson to attack Tom King. As Belle fears the consequences, Sam is devastated when it means Samson won’t be released from prison after all.

Meanwhile, Kev and Nicola have some confusing feelings for each other. He decides to quit his job at the café for one at the Smokehouse instead, but will he regret it?

Also, Thea and Kim try to get to know each other, but Joe and Graham are suspicious. And Sadie continues to plot.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Belle discovers Tom has been attacked (Credit: ITV)

1. Tom attacked in prison

As Sam, Belle and Kammy prepare for Samson’s return, Charles arrives and tells Belle Tom has been beaten up and is in a critical condition. Things take a turn when Cain admits to a furious Belle he organised the attack.

Sam goes for Cain as Moira and Belle hold them back in Emmerdale spoilers (Credit: ITV)

2. Cain destroys Samson’s homecoming

Sam then gets a call to say Samson has assaulted someone and isn’t getting out of prison. It dawns on everyone that Cain got Samson to attack Tom.

Sam goes mad and accuses Cain of not caring about Samson, saying he and Moira never forgave him for hurting Matty. The tension boils over and Sam attacks Cain. Cain storms off and Sam starts to cry.

Sam can’t forgive Cain (Credit: ITV)

3. Belle at breaking point in Emmerdale spoilers

Sam gets another call the next day to tell him Samson’s new charges could mean a long stretch inside. Lashing out, Sam insists Cain and Moira must move out. Cain turns to Belle to make the decision, but she is at breaking point.

Belle decides to visit Tom and Kammy supports her in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

4. Belle makes a big decision

Belle is paranoid over how Tom will react to what’s happened. Kammy tries to calm her down, but she relives her abuse at Tom’s hands, terrified Cain has given him a reason to fight back.

She explodes at Sam and Cain during their arguments and picks holes in both of them. Then she announces she is going to visit Tom.

Everyone objects, but Belle remains firm; it’s her decision. Cain and Sam feel ashamed of their behaviour.

Kammy is there for Belle, but she is nervous (Credit: ITV)

5. Belle visits Tom

At the hospital, Kammy calms Belle outside Tom’s room. He doesn’t want her to go in alone. However, Belle knows his presence will just rile Tom up even more. Kammy agrees she can have 10 minutes before he sends help.

As Kammy waits nervously outside, Belle steels herself to face the man who tortured her. How will it go?

Kev confides in Lewis about what happened with Nicola (Credit: ITV)

6. Nicola and Kev confused in Emmerdale spoilers

Nicola is surprised when Laurel implies Kev may have feelings for her. Laurel is suspicious despite Nicola brushing her off.

Kev tells Lewis his version of events and it’s clear he thinks there is a spark between them. Lewis is concerned. But is he right to be?

Lewis is really proud of Kev in Emmerdale spoilers (Credit: ITV)

7. Kev gets a new job

Kev is given the chance to prove himself at the Smokehouse by cooking steaks, Robert’s new venture. He impresses and despite Aaron not being happy about it, Robert offers his ex the job.

Lewis is proud, but it’s a sad moment when Kev shares the news with Nicola. She’s upset he’s leaving the café and suggests a last cup of tea. Kev turns her down and they are both clearly heartbroken. Is there more to this than they’ll admit?

Caleb has been backed into a corner by Joe (Credit: ITV)

8. Caleb cornered

Holding Caleb’s night with Sadie over his head, Joe is feeling pretty powerful. Caleb insists Ruby would never believe Joe, but he counters that Ruby would believe Sadie. Can Caleb get out of this one?

Sadie and Ruby are closer than ever after Caleb’s plan fails in Emmerdale spoilers (Credit: ITV)

9. Caleb tries to get rid of Sadie

Sadie uses Caleb’s phone to finish deals and he’s not happy. She flirts with him, but he just offers to put a deposit on a flat in Banbury and she is hurt.

Sadie tells Caleb he should stop assuming the worst of her and he starts to feel guilty as he senses genuine emotion there. Is he being played?

Caleb decides to drive a wedge between Sadie and Ruby and helps Sadie with some paperwork. He tampers with it, hoping Ruby will blame Sadie. However, Sadie realises what he’s done and manages the situation and Ruby is thrilled that she and Sadie are as close as ever.

Later, Sadie watches footage of her and Caleb, not finished with him yet. What will her next move be?

Thea is hurt when Kim doesn’t tell Mary who she is (Credit: ITV)

10. Charity helps Kim in Emmerdale spoilers

Inviting Thea to spend time together, Kim makes things awkward when she doesn’t tell Mary about their relationship. Thea leaves and Kim does confide in Mary, who suggests reaching out to Thea.

Kim then confides in Charity and Charity is shocked. She urges Kim to stick with it and references her own relationship with Ryan. Charity then talks to Thea and Thea is thoughtful.

Kim confirms Thea is her daughter to the whole pub (Credit: ITV)

11. Joe and Graham worry

Thea arrives to see Kim and Kim is pleased. Joe, however, is wary. Kim then announces her relationship with Thea to the Woolpack and Thea is quietly thrilled.

Kim tells everyone who Thea is (Credit: ITV)

As Kim welcomes Thea to the family, Joe is colder than ever. Once she and Thea have left, Joe and Graham agree to keep an eye on Thea and work out her true intentions.

12. Full speed ahead at the Smokehouse

Kev is very enthusiastic about the Smokehouse and Aaron and Robert try to rein him in. Meanwhile, Serena invests £10k of her savings in the business, leaving Robert overjoyed.

13. Gabby’s pain continues in Emmerdale spoilers

Things aren’t getting any better for Gabby, who is upset at the new restaurant sign confirming her business is gone for good. She’s also not getting anywhere with Kim, who is cold with her and refuses to meet up with her and Thomas. Can Gabby ever put things right?

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!