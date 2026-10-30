‘He’s one of the greatest characters of all time!’ EastEnders fans are thrilled to see Sean back in Walford!

Sean Slater came home to Albert Square yesterday after many years away, sparking delight and excitement among EastEnders viewers!

Sean’s return has also meant a flurry of speculation about why exactly the bad-boy Slater has come home.

From featuring in the New Year flash forward, to becoming a property developer, the fans are already sharing what they’d like to see happen to Sean!

Why is Sean really back? (Credit: BBC)

What do you need to know about Sean Slater?

Sean is Stacey Slater’s older brother, son of Jean, and Lily’s uncle. He’s been living in Brazil – where Stacey is too – and running a restaurant.

He was last in Walford on Facetime in 2022, and before that he popped in briefly back in November 2021, and in spring 2019.

But it’s been a long time since Sean was living in Albert Square full time.

Sean arrived in Walford in August 2006 and reunited with his sister Stacey.

Sean soon built a reputation as a womaniser, having flings with Ruby Allen, Chelsea Fox and Max’s ex-wife, Tanya Branning.

Sean is Lily’s uncle (Credit: BBC)

Sean Slaters’s bad behaviour in EastEnders

Alongside wooing the women of Walford, Sean had also made a name for himself for his unhinged behaviour. In a bid to take revenge on Max for how he’d treated Tanya, Sean and Tanya even buried Max alive!

After she released Max, though, Tanya admitted to Sean she used him for revenge. Sean was heartbroken and his behaviour got even worse.

Eventually Sean met Roxy Mitchell and it was a match made in heaven.

Sort of!

With Roxy pregnant, the pair got married. But Roxy had a big secret: she’d had a one-night stand with her sister’s bloke, Jack Branning, and the baby could be his.

In one of the best ever Christmas reveals, the paternity test results were hidden inside a cracker and – of course – it turned out baby Amy was Jack’s daughter.

Sean was devastated. After a dramatic confrontation with Roxy on an icy lake, he left Walford for good.

Sean’s offered to help Jack (Credit: BBC)

More drama to come!

If there’s one thing we know about Sean Slater, it’s that where he goes, drama follows!

So the EastEnders fans were thrilled to see him back in Walford.

“I always forget what a handsome menace Sean is,” joked one smitten viewer. “I cannot tell you how happy I am Sean is back!” said another.

We couldn’t agree more!

Others were quick to remember some of Sean’s ‘greatest hits’.

“Sean is one of the greatest characters of all time,” one fan gushed. But another pointed out: “He could be a bit of a psycho to say the least.”

And another had a warning for Craig, saying Sean “can behave erratically”. Which is frankly a bit of an understatement!

Max and Sean were seen arguing in the recent EastEnders trailer (Credit: BBC)

Why has Sean returned?

It seems unlikely that Sean has returned to look for Amy, considering he didn’t know she was missing, which many fans have pointed out.

“Clearly not back just for Amy,” said one viewer.

But why has he come back?

Some fans are already speculating.

“I hope Sean returns with a truckload of money and buys Number 31 out from under Ned,” one viewer predicted.

While another had a simple, but very effective prediction, saying: “He’s the flash-forward gunman.”

Now that does sound plausible!

We can’t wait to see more.

Read more: Who’s leaving, joining and returning to EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns