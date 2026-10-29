EastEnders fans are convinced they know who really left Zoe to die – and it’s not Max!

EastEnders fans are convinced they’ve worked out who was really responsible for causing Zoe’s death.

And it’s not Max Branning!

In fact, their theory might just surprise you!

Kat Slater is out for revenge on the mystery man who left her daughter Zoe for dead.

We all know that Max Branning was with Zoe shortly before she died. Max thought Zoe was drunk and left her alone.

Now he’s feeling guilty and his ex-wife Cindy is on the brink of revealing all to Kat.

But, the EastEnders fans are just as convinced that Max isn’t the person who Kat should be angry with!

Interesting? We reckon so. Because the theory some viewers have come up with is so bonkers it’s brilliant!

Zoe had a bad head injury but Max didn’t know that (Credit: BBC)

Zoe’s death was so sad

Remember Zoe fell over when she was on her ill-advised and, as it turned out, ill-fated mission to steal back Charlie Slater’s taxi?

She hit her head and though mum Kat begged her to get it checked out, Zoe assured her she was fine.

But as the evening went on, Zoe became wobbly and disorientated. When Max found her in her bedroom, he was sure she’d had one too many.

Of course, Max didn’t know about Zoe’s injury, and he didn’t know she’d not drunk a drop.

When the police came after Kat found Zoe’s lifeless body the next day, they told the grieving mum that Zoe had called 999 before she died.

They revealed Zoe had said “he left me” leaving Kat furious that someone was with her sick daughter but left her to her fate.

Max feels guilty (Credit: BBC)

Is Max responsible for Zoe’s death?

It seems obvious it was Max that Zoe was talking about.

Or is it?

The EastEnders viewers think someone shocking could be to blame.

Zoe’s son, Josh!

We know! It sounds crazy. But we’re beginning to get on board with this suggestion.

Could Josh really be to blame? (Credit: BBC)

Did Josh cause Zoe’s death?!

Some viewers have been sharing suggestions about who could really have been the last person to see Zoe before she died.

A few fans have suggested Zoe’s little brother Tommy was the one who left her alone.

While others have mentioned it could have been Alfie.

But by far the most popular idea is that Josh deliberately left his new-found mum to die.

It’s dark, but we love it!

Jasmine may be the more emotional twin, and the one who was blamed for her adopted dad’s death, but what if it’s been Josh who’s the baddie all along?!

The fans are conviced!

Fans are convinced this could be the huge twist we’re all waiting for!

“I think Josh was actually the last person to see Zoe,” said one viewer.

“Josh was with her and he walked out and left her, as punishment for her leaving him and Jasmine,” said another fan confidently.

“Well, then we have both of them killing a parent each,” another viewer pointed out, reminding us that Jasmine killed her biological dad, Anthony Trueman.

We can’t lie, we’ve been a bit bored of the whole forced drama around Zoe’s death up until now.

But suddenly things have got more interesting!

What do you think?