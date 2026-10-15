EastEnders fans ‘screaming at the TV’ after standout moment airs in Kat and Alfie’s two-hander episode

EastEnders fans have been left blown away by today’s emotional Kat and Alfie episode, with some viewers declaring it the soap’s best in years.

The latest instalment has earned plenty of praise following yesterday’s equally hard-hitting scenes, which saw Kat’s grief reach a devastating low.

The special episode, available to watch on BBC iPlayer ahead of its TV broadcast tonight, focuses entirely on Kat’s heartbreak and the growing strain on her marriage to Alfie.

Struggling to cope with the loss of her eldest child, Zoe, Kat finds herself pushing away the people closest to her, with devastating consequences for her relationship.

Kat and Alfie have a huge showdown today (Credit: BBC)

Kat and Alfie call time on their marriage in EastEnders

After Kat spent yesterday’s episode lashing out and deliberately hurting those around her, today sees Alfie pushed to the limit.

As Kat continues to belittle him and push him away, he reaches his breaking point. After a huge argument, Kat and Alfie take off their wedding rings and agree their marriage is over.

Kat tries to throw Alfie out of the family home, but he isn’t budging, so Kat walks out instead.

After spotting a broken Kat in the Square, Phil tries to talk some sense into Alfie, telling him that he has to fight for Kat.

However, Alfie has had enough, and he’s ready to call time on their relationship.

Alfie had a huge fight with Phil as he tried to help (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Alfie leaves Kat

Later, Tommy is heartbroken to catch Alfie with his bags packed. Alfie says he is going away for a few days, but Tommy points out that when he leaves, he’s usually gone for years.

The pair share an emotional moment before Alfie goes. However, just as he is about to get on the last tube of the night, Kat calls and tells him she is in Epping Forest.

She is broken, alone, and soaking in the rain, and Alfie knows he needs to go and rescue her. As he jumps in Charlie’s cab, he tracks her on his phone, following the last location her phone was in before it ran out of battery.

Thankfully, Alfie gets there just as Kat has given up and lost consciousness in the dark forest. Soon the pair reconcile, with Alfie promising to help Kat find the man responsible for leaving Zoe in her moment of need.

Fans have been full of praise for Tommy today (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans praise Tommy

While fans enjoyed today’s episode, there is still one thing that is bothering them.

They have all said that Sonny Kendall, who plays teenager Tommy Moon, was the star of the show. And some fans have even claimed his acting was better than soap legends Jessie Wallace and Shane Richie, who play Kat and Alfie…

“Shane and Jessie were outstanding, but Sonny Kendall is an absolute star,” said one fan on Reddit. “Dare I say it, he was the highlight today!”

Another viewer agreed: “Tommy is just a brilliant actor. You can tell he put in the work. Good man!”

And the praise for Sonny kept on coming. “The actor who plays Tommy is very good, especially considering he’s quite young,” shared another fan.

While a final fan echoed the sentiment: “Anyone else screaming at the TV for Alfie not to go?! Sonny Kendall was amazing in that scene!”

With viewers praising the performances and the emotional weight of the storyline, today’s episode has clearly struck a chord.

While Kat and Alfie face an uncertain future, Sonny Kendall’s portrayal of Tommy has emerged as one of the biggest talking points.

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