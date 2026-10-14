EastEnders fans are ‘counting down the hours until tomorrow’ after harrowing Kat scenes air

EastEnders spoilers are included in this article about Kat. The episode hasn’t aired on TV yet, but is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.

EastEnders fans have been left stunned by today’s emotional episode, with many praising the soap for finally tackling Kat’s grief head-on.

The episode sees the Slaters rally around Kat as she struggles to cope. But she has sunk into a deep depression, and nothing Alfie says or does seems to make any difference.

Kat lashes out

Kat lashes out at Eve (Credit: BBC)

Lily, Jasmine and Jean also try to help, but as they suggest little things that might make Kat feel better, she lashes out at them.

Even Eve can’t get through to Kat, despite trying her best. Soon Kat starts hurting those around her with cruel comments and jibes, hoping to make them feel some of the pain she is feeling.

Later, Kat takes Alfie’s advice to get some fresh air on board. However, when she takes a bottle of wine with her and comes back drunk, everyone is shocked when she smashes the bottle on the floor and then demands Alfie cleans it up.

Phil is on hand to help Kat in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Phil comes to Kat’s rescue

Kat then grabs some vodka and heads out again. This time Phil finds her and tries to talk her around. He takes the alcohol from her and walks her back to his house. But she is so agitated and down that even he can’t get through to her.

When she gets home later, things take a turn for the worse. Not only does she insult everyone in her family, but she also flirts with random men in the pub in front of Alfie, and even tells Jasmine she should be the one who is dead.

As Kat pushes everyone away, Alfie is helpless as he watches her self-destruct in front of him.

But when she later lashes out at Tommy and ends up pushing him over, it’s the last straw for Alfie. He yells at her to get upstairs and tells Jean to take the kids to Patrick’s house.

The episode ends with Alfie shutting Kat in the living room and telling her they need to sort this out.

But can he get through to Kat before it’s too late?

Kat gets drunk with randoms (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans praise emotional Kat scenes

Fans have been so taken aback by today’s EastEnders that they have hailed it one of the best episodes ever…

“I genuinely believe that was the best episode we’ve had in ages,” said one fan on Reddit.

Another agreed that they didn’t want it to end. “What an episode! I couldn’t believe it when the doof doof went off! Nooo!”

“After that duff duff, I am counting down the seconds until tomorrow’s episode!” said another, clearly enjoying the drama.

A fourth fan pointed out that we haven’t seen much of Kat since Zoe’s death. “Finally! This Kat meltdown is what we have all been waiting for!”

EastEnders: What’s next for Kat?

Fortunately for fans desperate to see how this storyline unfolds, they won’t have to wait long.

Tomorrow’s EastEnders is a standalone episode centred on Kat and Alfie, as Kat continues to struggle with her grief.

With their relationship hanging in the balance, the pair’s argument picks up where today’s episode leaves off.

But with emotions threatening to boil over, can Alfie persuade Kat to let him help her?

Read more: Who’s leaving, joining and returning to EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns