5 questions we have after Zoe’s death including which Slaters will return for her funeral?

Zoe’s death in EastEnders is really sad. Poor Zoe had not had a good time of things since she returned to the Square.

Though she had made up with her mum Kat, and got to know her long-lost kids Jasmine and Josh.

Her death is a tragedy, that’s true, but it’s also a bit confusing.

Zoe’s death came after she hit her head on a pile of bricks trying to steal Charlie’s cab.

Distraught Kat found her daughter dead in bed in the early hours of the morning, prompting super-sad scenes as the Slaters reeled from the tragic news.

But all in all, it was a quiet ending for an iconic character.

And it definitely throws up a lot of questions.

Here’s what everyone’s asking after Zoe’s death.

What we want to know about Zoe’s death

As far as we know, Max was the last person to speak to Zoe (Credit: BBC)

1. Was Zoe’s death caused by Max?

We don’t think so? But that absolutely does not mean Max won’t be blamed for the tragedy. He was – as far as we know – the last person to see Zoe alive. He followed her upstairs after she saw him and Linda together. Max wanted to make sure Zoe wouldn’t spill the beans about his new romance.

But Zoe was muddled and unsteady on her feet, and Max assumed she was drunk. He refused to help her and went back downstairs to find Linda.

So Linda knows he was there, even if no one else does. And there’s bound to be Max’s DNA on Zoe’s body and in the room, should there be an investigation.

And we know Max is in trouble with the police on New Year’s Day…

Zoe’s death was a result of her nicking Charlie’s cab. Or was it? (Credit: BBC)

2. Was Zoe’s death a tragic accident?

We’re all assuming her death was caused by that bang on her head that kept bleeding. But perhaps there’s more.

We know she called 999 but couldn’t tell the operator what she needed. Maybe she wanted medical help or perhaps she was scared? Could someone have found her after Max had left? Some fans think Zoe’s son Josh could be the killer. It’s possible!

Could Josh be the killer? (Credit: BBC)

3, Will the Slaters come back?

There have been lots of memories shared about the Slaters since Zoe’s tragic demise. Jean and Mo were reminiscing about the good times the sisters/aunties all had together and we saw pics of the girls hanging out together.

It would be a bit odd for them not to return for Zoe’s funeral, especially as she’s just spent weeks with Lynne. Then there’s Little Mo, and Belinda. We’ve not seen them in Walford for yonks.

Plus there’s Stacey, who’s currently living it up in Rio. And cousin Hayley, who had Alfie’s baby – little Cherry.

AND there’s Zoe’s twin brother…

Kat had another baby – Zoe’s twin (Credit: BBC)

4. Zoe’s got a twin?!

EastEnders spin-off Redwater was widely panned, and has been mostly forgotten (thankfully). It involved Kat and Alfie heading to Ireland to track down Zoe’s long-lost twin brother, Luke, who Kat hadn’t even know existed until a nun played by June Whitfield showed up to tell her.

It turned out that Luke – who was now called Dermott – was a priest. And a murderer. It was quite the drama.

Since then it’s sort of been implied that Redwater took place in an alternative EastEnders universe. Zoe’s twin’s never been mentioned and the whole murderer thing has been forgotten.

Except what if it’s not? Could Dermott finally find his way to Albert Square…

Sean’s returning but is he coming back because of Zoe’s death? (Credit: BBC)

5, Is Sean’s return linked to Zoe’s death?

One Slater we know is definitely coming back to Walford is Stacey’s brother – Jean’s son – Sean. And we are very excited about it. Sean’s return could be linked to Zoe’s death, or there might be another reason for the OG bad boy of the Square to leave his life in Brazil to come back to East London.

We can’t wait to find out what brings him home.