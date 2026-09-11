Sarah refuses to change her statement in Emmerdale but spoilers for next week reveal she finally cracks to Jacob

Emmerdale has aired a surprising update in Charity’s murder ordeal, as Sarah Sugden refuses to change her statement despite Cain trying to make her see sense.

Mack gave Cain the Saint Christopher, and he knew exactly what he needed to do. So, when he visited Charity in prison and heard the truth, he was left horrified.

Cain then made it his mission to convince Sarah to change her statement, but even he couldn’t get through to her. And with Charity facing an increasingly bleak future behind bars, Sarah is eventually pushed to breaking point.

Charity called in a favour with Cain (Credit: ITV)

Cain begged Sarah to change her mind in Emmerdale

During his prison visit, Charity dropped two huge bombshells on Cain. Leyla isn’t Sarah’s and Charity didn’t kill Todd.

Cain was completely stunned, but immediately realised that if Sarah didn’t change her statement, Charity could end up going down for a murder she didn’t commit.

He returned home and called Sarah over, attempting to make her understand that nobody was justifying what Charity had done. But he warned that refusing to change her statement meant she had taken things too far.

Sarah tried to pretend Cain’s words weren’t getting through to her, but it was clear she was starting to feel guilty.

She explained that she wanted Charity to suffer for breaking her heart and even brushed off the seriousness of the situation by suggesting she could simply plead not guilty.

Cain became increasingly frustrated and insisted that Sarah had to do the right thing. But when Moira walked in, Sarah told Cain she hates Charity before storming out.

Later, Cain had to tell Charity that he hadn’t managed to change Sarah’s mind. The pair were left facing the terrifying possibility that Charity could be behind bars for a very long time.

Charity has a panic attack inside (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers reveal what happens next

However, Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Sarah eventually reaches breaking point.

Mackenzie is desperate to save Charity, so he and Chas call a family meeting. But Mack decides blackmail could be the answer.

He tells Sarah that if she refuses to change her statement, he will tell Jacob who the real killer is. Even Cain believes Mack has gone too far.

But Sarah is deeply affected by everything that has happened and heads home, where she breaks down in front of Jacob.

Finally, she tells him the truth about everything. But how will he react to Sarah’s shocking bombshells?

Meanwhile, Charity hits rock bottom in prison as her ordeal continues to get worse.

A lockdown means a cell search takes place, with officers discovering white powder in her cell. Charity is then subjected to a humiliating full-body search.

The ordeal triggers a PTSD-induced panic attack, leaving Charity placed in segregation.

How much more can Charity possibly cope with?

Read more: Joe makes a huge heartbreaking decision about baby Tate’s future in Emmerdale but fans predict shock Kim twist