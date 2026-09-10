Coronation Street’s Jodie faces shock family reunion and spoilers reveal her plot against Shona escalates

Coronation Street has aired the surprise return of Jodie and Shona’s dad Doug, and his arrival looks set to cause even more trouble as his daughter continues with her plans.

Ever since Jodie arrived during Corriedale, fans have been desperate to work out exactly what is going on with her. We briefly met her dad when he previously appeared, but tensions between the pair have clearly remained.

Now Doug is back on the cobbles, and he is already growing concerned about Jodie’s behaviour.

Doug’s arrival is a shock for Jodie (Credit: ITV)

Jodie and Shona’s dad Doug arrives in Coronation Street

Jodie and Bethany were once again at war in tonight’s Coronation Street, following the discovery that Bethany had slept with Kit.

Jodie wasted no time using the secret to her advantage, heading to Bethany’s for a nail appointment before casually dropping into conversation that she was planning to visit Sarah in prison.

Bethany was immediately worried that Jodie knew about her secret. But after visiting Sarah herself, she realised Jodie had simply been trying to wind her up.

Fed up with the games, Bethany went to Jodie’s home to confront her and tell her to back off. But as the pair clashed, a knock at the door brought their argument to an abrupt halt.

Standing there was Jodie’s dad, Doug.

Viewers may remember that Doug appeared in the soap a few months ago, when he was seen in hospital warning Shona about just how dangerous Jodie could be.

He disappeared from the show after that, but his return now comes at a particularly difficult time for his daughter as her scheming continues.

Shona has no idea Jodie is behind the recent incidents (Credit: ITV)

Jodie’s scheming against her sister grows

Later in the week, Doug reveals that he’s back on his medication and has his bipolar under control.

But Jodie warns her dad not to rock the boat, before turning her attention towards David with a longing look. Doug watches on, and he is clearly disturbed by what he sees.

Things then take an even more worrying turn as Jodie’s agenda against her sister continues to build.

Next week, Jodie takes pleasure in making Shona suffer and reminds her that she had promised to bake for the school cake sale. Jodie claims she can’t help before rushing off, leaving Shona to discover that the cake has burnt.

But Jodie has actually been watching from the garden. When Shona falls asleep, she slips inside.

Doug and David later arrive home to find the kitchen filled with smoke and Shona asleep. So what exactly has Jodie done, and is Harper okay?

Later, Shona becomes convinced that she can hear Harper crying, only for David to reveal that he has the baby and she’s happy and smiling. Upset by what is happening, Shona decides to visit the doctors.

Jodie then spots another opportunity and tells David that he’s working incredibly hard as Shona’s carer and a single parent. David insists that what they are going through is only a blip.

But with Jodie’s plans continuing to escalate, just how far will she go to get what she wants? And could Doug finally reveal more about his daughter’s troubled past?

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Shona loses her grip as Jodie plots against her