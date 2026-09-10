Princess Kate shows off stunning hair look as she and Prince William share ‘meaningful’ news

Princess Kate has stepped out with noticeably lighter caramel-blonde hair during a surprise joint engagement with Prince William in Liverpool.

MailOnline reported that her golden highlights may be the result of a subtle balayage treatment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

Princess Kate’s caramel-blonde hair takes centre stage

The update continues Princess Kate’s changing hair colour, which has shifted between darker and lighter tones.

She joined William at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium for the launch of his suicide prevention toolkit. William had initially been due to host the occasion alone.

Her attendance was added later, marking their first joint royal event since the summer break.

Kate typically favours chestnut hair, so the honeyed finish stood out during the engagement

The colour appeared softly blended through the top sections and around her face. Loose waves showed off the lighter pieces and added movement to the finished look.

Balayage involves a stylist painting colour directly onto the hair rather than relying on foils. The method can create a softer finish with less visible regrowth and lower maintenance.

Kate, pictured here at Wimbledon in July, debuted a new hair colour today (Credit: Splash News)

Kate’s new hair

RUSH HAIR editorial director Tina Farey called honey blonde a suitable transitional shade for autumn.

“Honey blonde is the perfect way to brighten your hair for the colder months,” she told the Daily Mail.

Tina said the positioning of the lighter sections added depth while framing Kate’s face. She also said the loose waves amplified texture and movement.

The shade echoes caramel tones Kate wore in September 2019, when her hair also appeared softer and warmer.

Kate matched the fresh colour with a light blue blazer and coordinating trousers from Edeline Lee. She layered a white blouse underneath the tailored outfit.

A £185 Laura Lombardi Portrait chain necklace completed her look. William wore a navy suit and tie.

Their blue-and-white palette appeared to reflect Everton’s home colours. The couple were also pictured inside the club’s locker room.

William launched a new suicide prevention toolkit today (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince William launches suicide prevention toolkit

The royal visit had a serious purpose beyond Kate’s style update. William launched On Your Side, a suicide prevention toolkit created through his Royal Foundation. The British Standards Institution and charity Chasing the Stigma also worked on the initiative.

The practical guide aims to help people spot warning signs and feel more confident offering timely support.

England captain Harry Kane, F1 driver George Russell and former footballer Alan Shearer helped create the toolkit. Cycling stars Sir Jason Kenny and Dame Laura Kenny were also involved. Dame Kelly Holmes, Gabby Logan, Campbell Hatton and Jill Scott attended the Liverpool launch.

In a speech, William said: “My hope is that every sporting organisation in the country will look at what is being launched today and ask a question: What more can we do?

“Because the opportunity before us is enormous. Sport has the ability to reach people who may never walk through the door of a mental healthcare service. People who may never seek support themselves and may be struggling in silence. The sporting community can help change that.”

Royal fans praised the project on social media. “Such a meaningful and important initiative from The Royal Foundation,” one said.

“Thank you for helping break the stigma around mental health with real actions,” another wrote.

For confidential support, call Samaritans on 116 123.

Read more: King Charles tipped to revive heartwarming royal tradition with Prince George as he begins Eton College

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