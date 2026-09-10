Claudia Winkleman could be heading back to the Hell’s Kitchen kitchen, with ITV reportedly considering the presenter for its planned revival of the cookery competition.

The Sun reports that producers have approached Claudia, with talks said to be ongoing.

However, there has been no official confirmation from ITV or Claudia that a hosting deal has been agreed.

The potential ITV role comes after Claudia Winkleman’s move away from Strictly and a reduced commitment to her BBC talk show.

If the reported deal goes ahead, it would see Claudia return to a cookery format she already knows rather well.

Claudia Winkleman has been tipped to host ITV’s revival of Hell’s Kitchen (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Claudia Winkleman’s Hell’s Kitchen comeback explained

Claudia previously hosted the competition’s final UK run in 2009, with Marco Pierre White taking charge of the kitchen as head chef.

So, should the reported appointment happen, it would be a proper comeback for Claudia rather than her first time stepping into the Hell’s Kitchen world.

It would also bring her back to ITV at an interesting point in her television career, as several of her existing commitments have changed.

Gordon Ramsay created Hell’s Kitchen and was at the helm of the kitchen for its first British series. He has also continued to be strongly linked with the long-running American version.

Claudia’s 2009 series, however, featured Marco rather than Gordon.

A revival could now bring the familiar title back to screens while also seeing one of its previous presenters return.

Gordon Ramsay confirms ITV Hell’s Kitchen talks

Gordon has already confirmed that he is in discussions with ITV about bringing the British version back.

“So we’re talking now with ITV to bring it back,” he told The Sun in June.

The chef said people around Britain regularly ask him about reviving the programme. He also revealed that talks were continuing and said he hoped there would be an exciting update to share.

That confirms there are conversations about Hell’s Kitchen’s future, but it does not confirm that Claudia will be involved.

Her reported role comes instead from claims that producers have approached her about the presenting job.

Gordon Ramsay has spoken about Hell’s Kitchen returning (Credit: Nancy Rivera)

When could Hell’s Kitchen return to ITV?

Claudia’s last Hell’s Kitchen series was broadcast in 2009, meaning it has been more than 15 years since she last hosted the show.

Gordon has hinted at when viewers could see the format back in Britain.

“I think we’re gonna come back to the UK with Hell’s Kitchen live next year,” Gordon said.

There is still no confirmed launch date or broadcast time from ITV.

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If the revival goes ahead, Hell’s Kitchen is expected to air on ITV and ITVX.

Meanwhile, Claudia remains busy elsewhere. She continues to host The Piano and is due back for the second series of The Celebrity Traitors this autumn. The Piano remains on Channel 4, while The Celebrity Traitors returns to BBC One.

That means Hell’s Kitchen could become another major addition to an already packed television schedule. But viewers will have to wait and see whether Claudia really is the person ITV wants at the helm.

Representatives for ITV and Claudia have been contacted for comment.

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