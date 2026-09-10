Holly Willoughby has shared a kiss with husband Dan Baldwin during a brief cameo in her latest trailer ahead of the NTAs.

The moment appears in a preview for Holly Willoughby Together. Cameras followed Holly as she prepared for the National Television Awards.

The affectionate glimpse comes after Holly and Dan marked their 19th wedding anniversary with another sweet public snapshot.

Their latest moment brings a personal touch to an episode focused on Holly’s awards-night transformation.

Holly Willoughby looked incredible at the NTAs (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Holly Willoughby’s kiss with her husband Dan Baldwin before NTAs

Dan enters the room dressed for the evening while Holly sits with her hair and makeup team.

She beams at her husband and tells him: “Hi, you look very handsome.”

Dan then leans over and kisses Holly on the lips. The sweet gesture immediately draws an audible reaction from her crew.

However, her makeup artist quickly warns Dan against kissing Holly’s cheeks. The playful instruction aims to protect her finished glam.

Dan takes the warning in good humour and replies: “Alright Patsy.”

The TV producer then tells Holly that he will see her later. She says they will reunite when she takes the stage.

He waves goodbye to the room before leaving. Although brief, his appearance gives viewers a rare glimpse inside their marriage.

The kiss also becomes the trailer’s most personal moment. It offers a warm contrast to the busy preparations surrounding Holly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby Together (@hollywilloughbytogether)

Holly’s NTA look and beauty preparations

Holly’s completed awards look features a bedazzled black dress, bouncy curls and polished makeup.

The episode adopts a Get Ready With Me format, combining beauty decisions with relaxed conversation among Holly’s team.

Holly begins her preparations in a robe after showering. She admits feeling tired as the team starts work around her.

Her dress had been sorted the previous evening through Danielle. Holly then sent a picture of it to the team.

The black gown helps shape her makeup choice. She requests a small, smudged flick to complement the outfit.

Holly also discusses whether she should have a drink before appearing on television.

She jokes: “I can’t have a Buzz Ball and go on stage at the NTAs… I’ll stick two down my top for emergencies.”

Despite the joke, Holly rules out drinking one before taking to the stage.

The final reveal brings those choices together. Her dark gown, styled curls and eye makeup complete the awards-night transformation.

Holly Willoughby’s show, Together, launched earlier in the summer (Credit: YouTube / Holly Willoughby Together)

Dan Baldwin’s role in Holly Willoughby Together

Hungry Bear Media produces Holly Willoughby Together. Dan co-founded the production company behind his wife’s digital series.

His connection to the programme adds another layer to the cameo. This time, he briefly steps in front of the camera.

The episode moves away from the show’s usual studio setting. Instead, it follows Holly backstage as she prepares for the awards.

Read more: ‘Smug’ Phillip Schofield ‘positively gloating about the poor reception’ of Holly Willoughby’s YouTube series: ‘He’s pretty pleased with how it’s panning out’

Holly launched the YouTube series on July 28, 2026. The programme explores lifestyle subjects alongside conversations and beauty content.

The presenter began the digital project after appearing on Netflix’s Celebrity Bear Hunt in 2025.

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