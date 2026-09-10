Shona McGarty has described anxiety as a sudden feeling of “impending doom” which can overwhelm her during ordinary conversations.

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Thursday (Sept 10), the former EastEnders star discussed her mental health and early fame. She reflected on joining the soap at 16 and spending her formative years under public scrutiny.

The 34-year-old actress has spoken openly about anxiety affecting her life, including during I’m A Celebrity. Her candour in the jungle drew praise from viewers. Now, she has explained how anxiety can interrupt even an interview without warning.

Shona appeared on GMB today (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Shona McGarty describes anxiety symptoms

Shona said performers can seem expected to project confidence throughout their careers. However, she felt that expectation had concealed the uncertainty she carried privately.

She told the hosts: “But what I was hiding was this imposter syndrome.”

Those feelings turned out to be anxiety, although Shona initially “didn’t know what was happening to me.”

She explained that things can become fuzzy while another person is speaking.

“That ‘fear of impending doom’ feeling would come over me. It’s just the worst feeling,” she said.

The experience could arrive while she was sitting through an ordinary conversation or interview.

Shona joined EastEnders in 2008 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Public scrutiny shaped Shona McGarty’s anxiety

Shona joined EastEnders as Whitney Dean in 2008, when she was 16. She played the character for 16 years before leaving in 2024, following several major storylines.

Looking back, she agreed that becoming a young star contributed greatly to her anxiety.

“I was young, growing up on Albert Square in front of loads of people,” she said.

That scrutiny reached beyond her work as Whitney. Shona said she was also growing up as herself while audiences watched her closely.

Their attention affected how she viewed herself, she explained. It also fed a pattern of overthinking.

“Things like social media didn’t help – people would pick you apart, then you end up overthinking everything. The anxiety just took over.”

I’m A Celebrity gave Shona McGarty space to talk

A year after leaving EastEnders, Shona appeared on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity and finished third. Her jungle appearance brought a different kind of exposure.

Away from a scripted role, she could discuss personal experiences in her own words. She said she felt comfortable with her campmates throughout the programme.

Shona also described the period as an amazing year. She credited ITV with giving her the opportunity to discuss anxiety openly and honestly.

“I think letting go of that secret was the best thing I’ve ever done,” she added.

Read more: Shona McGarty leaves little to the imagination in completely see-through gown on NTAs red carpet

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