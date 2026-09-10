Stacey Solomon has reportedly teased Joe Swash about flirting with Cheryl during her planned The Voice UK stint.

Closer says the playful warning followed claims that both women will join the ITV show’s next series.

Reports say Stacey Solomon could join The Voice UK as a backstage presenter supporting contestants. Cheryl’s reported The Voice UK comeback would see her take a mentoring role.

That would bring the pair together again after their first television meeting on The X Factor. Stacey is said to admire Cheryl and hopes the job could help them build a friendship.

A source claimed Stacey sees common ground in their working-class roots, talent-show starts and busy family lives.

Cheryl is said to be a coach on the next series of The Voice UK (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Stacey Solomon jokes over Joe Swash’s teenage crush

According to Closer’s source, Joe had a crush on Cheryl when he was a teenager. Stacey’s reported reaction was to make a light-hearted rule clear.

The source said: “Stacey says she can’t compete and has joked with Joe that he can’t be flirting with her.”

The remark was described as a joke, not a sign of tension. Closer’s insider also claimed Stacey hoped their similarly aged sons could spend time together.

However, she reportedly joked that Joe might need to stay away from those meetings. His old crush gives the proposed work reunion an extra comic edge for the couple.

Joe had a teenage crush on Cheryl (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Cheryl and Stacey Solomon’s talent-show history

Cheryl rose to fame through Popstars: The Rivals in 2002. She later became one of The X Factor’s best-known judges.

Stacey auditioned for the programme in 2009, when she was 19 and a single mum. Cheryl was on the panel, creating the first connection between their television careers.

The source claimed Stacey had admired Cheryl before appearing on The X Factor. It also said Cheryl had been supportive and previously offered advice at showbusiness events.

Despite that warmth, the pair reportedly never developed a friendship away from work. Closer’s source said: “Stacey believes they could become good friends.”

Cheryl’s reported The Voice UK comeback

Cheryl’s proposed mentor role would mark a major television return following The Greatest Dancer in 2020. She stepped back from screens afterwards and focused on family life.

Meanwhile, Stacey has built a busy presenting career around renovation programmes and her family reality series. She also appeared as a guest judge on Britain’s Got Talent this year.

Joe, meanwhile, has reportedly received his instructions already.

ED! has contacted Stacey’s reps for comment.

Read more: Stacey Solomon ‘fed up with being a celebrity’ as she plans major changes away from television following Pickle Cottage sale

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