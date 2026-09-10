The Pussycat Dolls have launched their PCD Forever Tour in Copenhagen, unveiling shimmering stage looks.

The Sun reports the opening show arrived before a discounted ticket offer for the upcoming UK arena dates.

Nicole Scherzinger led the returning Pussycat Dolls trio, alongside Ashley Roberts and Kimberly Wyatt. The three performers wore silver bras, boots and sparkling sequin tights during the Danish concert.

Nicole also switched into a red dress and a leopard-print one-piece as the show continued. The glamorous styling accompanied a set built around group favourites and Nicole’s solo catalogue.

Pussycat Dolls kicked off their PCD Forever Tour last night (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Pussycat Dolls tour set list mixes group and solo songs

At Copenhagen, the trio balanced their biggest group singles with solo material from Nicole, Kimberly and Ashley,

The set included Don’t Cha, Buttons, Stickwitu, When I Grow Up, Club Song and Jai Ho! Fans at the opening concert also heard Wet and Don’t Hold Your Breath from Nicole’s solo back-catalogue.

In total, they performed 22 songs.

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The outfits left fans divided

Despite giving fans a variety of hits and solo material, fans are already divided over the show.

Many criticised their stage costumes and performance, with one user writing: “Horrible looks, low microphones, the girls didn’t interact talking to the audience between and during songs like Nicole did, Nicole has to put oil on her joints…”

“What a mess!” another person shared, referring to their outfits.

“Why do they have these second skins? Instead of leaving the belly out?” a third observed.

“What a horrible outfit,” a fourth said, referring to the sparkly ensembles.

However, others are very excited to attend the upcoming shows.

“I’m more than ready,” one said.

“So looking forward to see them in Düsseldorf,” another announced.

“I actually love their costumes; I don’t see what the problem is,” a third added.

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Pussycat Dolls UK tour dates run into October

The UK run starts at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena on September 29. Nottingham, Leeds, Liverpool, Glasgow, Newcastle and Manchester are scheduled afterwards.

The trio are then due at London’s O2 on October 13 for the final listed UK show. The itinerary gives British audiences eight arena dates across a two-week stretch.

The dates cover England and Scotland, with Glasgow serving as the tour’s only listed Scottish stop.

Pussycat Dolls tour follows North American cancellation

The PCD Forever Tour was initially expected to open in Palm Desert, California, on June 5.

The Sun reported in May that the North American reunion had been cancelled because of poor ticket sales. It also reported that prices for those shows had already been reduced before the cancellation.

That cancellation left Copenhagen as the opening performance in the latest live run.

Meanwhile, Kimberly has hinted that the current comeback could become the group’s last tour. Whether these dates are genuinely their last remains unclear.

The UK dates will follow the Copenhagen launch later this month.

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