Ricky Martin has revealed a dramatic buzz cut during a red-carpet appearance in Venice.

The Sun reported that the singer attended Sunday’s Hombre Al Agua screening. Ricky arrived with closely cropped hair that looked noticeably lighter.

His new style differed sharply from the dark, spiked hair he usually wears. His facial hair appeared lighter too.

The 54-year-old paired the fresh cut with a smart white jacket and black trousers. He smiled while posing for pictures.

The change gave the Puerto Rican star a markedly different look for the occasion.

Ricky showed off his new look (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Almost unrecognisable’

Fans were quick to react to the transformation, one of whom didn’t even recognise him: “I almost thought this was Brad Pitt.”

“Almost unrecognisable,” another person shared.

Meanwhile, a third insisted: “Pls colour your hair back to brown. This is not a good look.”

Ricky Martin’s music career began in childhood

Ricky’s route to late-1990s fame began many years before Livin’ la Vida Loca.

The singer started his career aged nine as a member of Menudo. That childhood start came well before his later pop breakthrough.

Ricky eventually became best known for Livin’ la Vida Loca following its release in 1999, which topped the charts in the UK.

His catalogue also includes Shake Your Bon-Bon, La Bomba and She Bangs. These tracks helped define different stages of his recording career.

That career has continued across several decades, covering early group work and a lengthy catalogue under his own name.

Ricky rose to fame in the early 90s (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Ricky Martin’s albums and awards

Ricky had already released his self-titled album in 1991, years before his best-known song arrived.

Me Amaras followed in 1993, while Life was released in 2005. Another studio album then arrived in 2015.

His music has also earned honours at the Grammy Awards, Billboard Music Awards and World Music Awards.

Those achievements accompanied Ricky’s journey from his childhood start to his late-1990s breakthrough and subsequent releases.

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