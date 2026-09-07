Dermot O’Leary has shared a rare holiday selfie with wife Dee Koppang during their sun-soaked Italian break.

The This Morning presenter, 53, posted the image on Instagram on Sunday after the couple explored Salento.

Dermot went shirtless for the sunset picture, while Dee, 47, wore a leopard-print cover-up. Both smiled against the scenic Italian setting.

The post offers a rare glimpse of Dermot and Dee’s private family life. Dermot usually keeps that side of his world away from public view.

“Thanks Salento… Right, back at it, he wrote in his caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dermot O’Leary (@dermotoleary)

‘Love this!’

Fans quickly took to the comments section, praising the pair.

“Topless, he’s gorgeous Dermot x,” one user wrote.

“I like this purely for topless Dermot,” another person shared.

“Your wife is stunning, so is the cat in slide three,” a third remarked.

“Ahhhh love this x,” a fourth said.

Fatherhood changed Dermot O’Leary’s priorities

Dermot has explained how fatherhood changed his priorities. His focus moved from material possessions towards time with loved ones.

He told The Times: “Having a child has changed what I want from life and what makes me happy.”

Cars, gadgets and collectable records no longer held the same importance for the presenter. Family time had become his focus instead.

He followed that thought with a simple conclusion: “What I want is to be with the people I love.”

The cheerful holiday picture reflects that sentiment without revealing much more. It captures Dermot enjoying time with Dee away from his television work.

For a presenter protective of home life, the personal update offers a notable glimpse behind the scenes.

Dermot shares a six-year-old with his wife (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Dermot O’Leary on busy family life with wife

Dermot and Dee live in London with their six-year-old son. Dee’s work means the family cannot always spend evenings together.

Dermot has said they make the most of those occasions when all three are home. Ordinary routines form a major part of that joy.

He has fondly discussed changing nappies and crawling around while pretending to be a racing car.

However, Dermot has also acknowledged the energy required to parent a young child. He described fatherhood at 50 as “full-on”.

One trip to the RAF Museum involved racing between exhibits. His son then wanted to tour everything again immediately.

The hectic outing reinforced advice from a friend, who had encouraged Dermot to stay in shape.

Dermot O’Leary and Dee Koppang’s relationship timeline

Dermot and Dee married at St Mary’s Church in Chiddingstone in September 2012. Their ceremony came ten years after they started dating.

The couple first met while working for the same television corporation. They began their relationship in 2002 and dated for nine years.

Dermot proposed during a New York trip in 2011. The pair initially kept their engagement news quiet.

Caroline Flack later announced the development on Xtra Factor. Dermot and Dee tied the knot the following year.

Dee is a film producer, while Dermot remains a familiar face on This Morning. Their Italian break marks another shared moment together.

More than two decades after they began dating, the rare sunset selfie puts their enduring relationship firmly in focus.

Read more: Dermot O’Leary fans ‘can’t look away’ in saucy resurfaced images

What do you think of Dermot? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to let us know!