Strictly star Dianne Buswell reveals she was in ‘so much pain’ following emergency caesarean as she opens up on ‘scary’ childbirth

Strictly pro Dianne Buswell has opened up about fearing a painful birth recovery could end her dancing career.

In a new interview with The Sun, the Australian dancer discussed her emergency caesarean recovery. The 37-year-old is returning to the show after fears about her dancing future following her son Bowden’s birth in March.

Dianne and Joe welcomed baby Bowden earlier this year (Credit: Brett Cove/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)

Dianne Buswell feared dancing was over

Dianne gave birth through an emergency caesarean back in March, which left her bedbound in agonising pain.

“I was hoping to have a natural birth, but it didn’t work out that way. I was frightened of not being able to feel my legs. It was scary, and I didn’t think about the recovery at the time,” she said.

“There were moments where I was lying in bed, needing to go to the toilet in the middle of the night. I had to wake Joe and say: ‘Please come and get me,’ because I physically couldn’t use my stomach to get out of bed. I remember crying in his arms because I was in so much pain. It was a real shock to the system. I don’t think I realised how much women went through.”

The dancer rebuilt her strength cautiously, beginning with walking before adding simple weights and Pilates. She avoided pushing too hard because additional exercise initially caused more pain.

That gradual approach eventually reassured Dianne that her body could cope with dancing again.

Strictly star Dianne Buswell was in ‘so much pain’ after her C-section (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Dianne faced pregnancy criticism

Before giving birth, Dianne made Strictly history by becoming its first pregnant professional competitor. Her run ended in week four after celebrity partner Stefan Dennis tore a calf muscle.

Some social media users criticised her for dancing during pregnancy. However, Dianne said positive messages were more common than negative ones.

She followed her doctor’s advice to continue an activity her body already knew well. Dianne assessed how she felt each week, with replacement professionals available if required.

Dianne is back for the new series (Credit: Cover Images)

Strictly’s new pros bring a different role for Dianne

Five professional dancers have departed: Karen Hauer, Gorka Márquez, Nadiya Bychkova, Luba Mushtuk and Michelle Tsiakkas.

New arrivals include Aleksandra Isaeva, Cristian Priori, Lethabo Monametsi, Mark Karmalita and 21-year-old Maddie Ingoldsby.

Dianne said the newcomers had brought fresh energy, while her own position now felt different. As the eldest female pro, she described herself as a “mother figure” to the newer dancers.

Motherhood has also changed Dianne’s feelings about her appearance. In previous years, she felt pressure to train daily and look a certain way beside fellow dancers.

This time, she returned feeling more confident about her changed body. She also said she no longer feared wearing the show’s more revealing costumes.

Dianne also praised Joe’s parenting and said watching him become a father had deepened their relationship. The couple met after being paired for Strictly’s 2018 series.

Now, Dianne is embracing a changed cast and the comeback she once feared might never happen.

Read more: Strictly pro Chloe Hewitt set to marry horse racing champion fiancé

Strictly returns on Saturday, September 19 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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