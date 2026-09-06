Former Strictly pro Chloe Hewitt is set to marry horse racing champion George Betts near her Cheshire home.

Her latest Instagram activity showed the former Strictly Come Dancing professional enjoying a final night out before the ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chloe Hewitt (@chloehewitt27)

Strictly star Chloe Hewitt set to tie the knot

One picture showed Chloe smiling with an Aperol spritz as the celebrations got underway.

A friend’s caption read: “Wedding eve”, and Chloe reposted the image to her own account.

Another snap captured Chloe beside a female friend during the pre-wedding night out. The Sun reports that the lavish ceremony will take place near Chloe’s home in Cheshire.

The dancer is getting married (Credit: Can Nguyen/Shutterstock)

Chloe Hewitt and George Betts’ Abersoch engagement

Chloe and George announced their engagement in 2024 after a beach proposal in Abersoch, Wales.

The dancer shared several photographs from the special moment with her social media followers.

One image showed her engagement ring, while another captured the couple together on the beach.

Chloe wrote: “Still taking this all in… We’re engaged,” followed by an engagement-ring emoji.

She has since kept followers updated about her wedding preparations and celebrations.

Chloe was on Strictly for 2 years (Credit: James Gourley/Shutterstock)

Chloe Hewitt’s two years on Strictly Come Dancing

Chloe’s two-year spell on Strictly Come Dancing ended when she left the BBC competition in 2018.

She had not secured a regular celebrity pairing during her time on the programme. Most of her appearances instead came in group routines alongside other professional dancers.

However, Chloe partnered Gethin Jones during one of the show’s Christmas specials.

Chloe joined the Strictly professional line-up alongside AJ Pritchard in 2016.

Before television, the pair competed together for nine years and achieved notable success in youth Latin dancing.

They became National Youth Latin Champions for three consecutive years during that competitive career.

Chester-born Chloe began dancing at age seven and later attended a dance school run by AJ’s parents.

Read more: Strictly star AJ Odudu ‘in talks’ to sign up for I’m A Celebrity 2026: ‘Keen as mustard’

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