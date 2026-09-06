Nicola Roberts pays tribute to Sarah Harding on anniversary of her death

Nicola Roberts has marked five years since Sarah Harding’s death with an emotional tribute to her Girls Aloud bandmate. The singer shared a throwback photograph of all five members standing close and holding each other by the arm. Her caption reflected disbelief over how quickly half a decade had passed.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been five years already since Sarah’s passing,” Nicola wrote. She added: “So much has happened that she should have been a part of.” Nicola also said her heart was with Sarah’s mother, Marie, on the difficult anniversary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicola Roberts (@nicolaroberts)

Nicola Roberts describes anniversary sadness

The post adds to Girls Aloud’s public remembrance of their friend. Fellow bandmate Nadine Coyle has also spoken about continuing to honour Sarah.

Nicola’s tribute continued.

“Sitting with myself, hormones and sleep deprivation are probably not helping, but as I type I’m feeling very sad and transported to this day 5 years ago,” she wrote.

“Such a milestone would have most likely had this impact anyway. Most definitely for all her friends and family. I’m also feeling proud that Sarah left such a legacy with her charity and that everyone that vowed to help her on that quest is still powering through for that silver lining she was so passionate about.

“She’s saving lives [white heart]. Wish to everything she didn’t have to lose her own.”

Nicola paid tribute to her bandmate (Credit: Tom Dymond/Shutterstock)

Sarah Harding’s breast cancer appeal gives Nicola pride

Women aged 30 can access breast cancer checks through an NHS trial linked to the Sarah Harding Breast Cancer Appeal.

The appeal has raised more than £1 million through events and donations.

Nicola, Cheryl Tweedy, Kimberley Walsh and Nadine Coyle have performed at events supporting its work.

Created in Sarah’s honour, the appeal funds research for women experiencing cancer in their thirties. Nicola expressed pride in Sarah’s legacy and those still driving her cause forward.

“She’s saving lives,” Nicola wrote. She then expressed her wish that Sarah had not lost her own life.

Sarah died in 2021 (Credit: Can Nguyen/Shutterstock)

Girls Aloud photograph remembers Sarah Harding

The photograph came from many years earlier and placed Sarah among her four Girls Aloud bandmates. Nicola, Cheryl, Kimberley and Nadine appeared beside her in the affectionate group shot.

Sarah died in 2021, aged 39, following a 13-month battle with advanced breast cancer.

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