Perez Hilton reportedly believes it is 2016 as his recovery continues following last month’s distressing livestream as claims are made about his memory.

A source close to the blogger made the claim to the Daily Mail, while describing confusion and memory problems.

His latest reported difficulties follow a self-harm livestream that led to hospital treatment on August 4.

The 48-year-old reportedly rambles, loses focus and drifts away during conversations. The livestream alarmed viewers before TikTok ended the feed and police arrived at his Florida home.

Perez Hilton reportedly believes it’s 2016 (Credit: ENT)

Perez Hilton reportedly focused on Katy Perry

Sources also claim Perez has repeatedly asked friends to bring singer Katy Perry to see him.

He reportedly believes they remain close, despite their friendship fading years ago. The pair were publicly friendly when Perez supported Katy’s early career, the Daily Mail reported.

One source claimed he had “lost a decade” and was acting as though their old relationship remained unchanged.

Perez has also reportedly asked what people are saying about him and how his website is performing. His family offered reassurance, although a source claimed he struggled to accept it.

A family friend said returning to work remains distant while his physical and mental recovery continues.

Perez Hilton’s family manages treatment and care

Perez has had no access to his mobile phone or the internet during treatment, according to the Daily Mail.

Reports say his mother and sister handle his affairs and help oversee his care. He required surgery after suffering serious injuries during the August incident.

Sources have also reported extensive dressings and limited mobility during his recovery.

His three children were at the property when the crisis began. His sister moved them away from the scene and contacted emergency services.

A judge reportedly granted supervised visits with his children, subject to psychiatric clearance and an approved adult’s presence.

His mother currently has temporary custody, according to reports.

Perez was hospitalised last month (Credit: Photo by Arlene Richie/Shutterstock)

Perez Hilton faces an uncertain recovery

The blogger became prominent during the 2000s through his celebrity gossip website and outspoken coverage of famous names.

He later appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in the UK. Earlier this year, Perez spent three weeks in hospital after developing sepsis.

Read more: Perez Hilton ‘facing child custody crisis’ following self-harm livestream: ‘They need to be with the people who can look after them’

That stay came before the August crisis and is separate from the latest reported concerns.

Sources now describe moments of clarity alongside periods of confusion, with his family remaining hopeful about recovery.

Sources have given no timetable for his return to work or normal public activity.

Mental health support

Anyone facing self-harm or mental health problems can seek support.

UK readers can call Samaritans on 116 123. They can also call Mind on 0300 123 3393 or CALM on 0800 585 858.

In the US, call or text the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline on 988.

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