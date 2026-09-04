Molly-Mae Hague is reportedly urging Tommy Fury to take firm control of his finances.

Closer claims her frustration intensified after the boxer disclosed that he has no savings. A source told the magazine she wants professional help brought in to protect their family’s future.

Tommy has also discussed who should pay in relationships, saying men should cover dinner as a gentlemanly gesture.

Molly-Mae and Tommy share two children (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Tommy Fury says he has no savings

On his podcast, Tommy said he had “no savings at all”.

The 27-year-old said he had no debt and claimed ownership of everything he has.

He added: “I just live life as it comes. Don’t live beyond your means.”

His remarks positioned the lack of savings as a lifestyle choice, rather than evidence of overspending.

However, separate reports raised questions about one of his businesses days later. They claimed Fury Properties Ltd had not filed annual accounts and could face action from government officials.

Tommy admitted he has no savings (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Molly-Mae reportedly wants professional financial advice

According to Closer, Molly-Mae wants Tommy to match his training discipline with more organised financial planning.

“Molly’s frustration has reached boiling point. She wants Tommy to put as much dedication into sorting vital things like money as he does into training. It drives her to despair. She wants to engage a wealth management consultant for Tommy to ensure he has money put away for their future,” they said.

The source added: “She wants Tommy to take responsibility and grow up now he’s a father of two.”

The insider also alleged Tommy makes impulsive purchases whenever something appeals to him. They claimed Molly-Mae has warned him to resolve the situation, fearing a sudden financial loss.

ED! has contacted Molly’s reps for comment.

Molly-Mae Hague’s estimated fortune

Closer estimated Molly-Mae is worth £20 million through brand partnerships and her clothing label, Maebe. The figure is an estimate, rather than a confirmed public valuation.

The couple met on Love Island seven years ago and later became engaged. They briefly split in August 2024.

Molly-Mae has recently put her engagement ring back on, according to Closer. They are also parents to two young children.

The source claimed fatherhood had increased Molly-Mae’s expectation that Tommy should take responsibility. That family focus underpins her reported push for savings and professional advice.

Read more: Molly-Mae Hague shows off toned figure three months following birth to son

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