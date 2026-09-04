GBBO: Extra Slice’s Jo Brand and Tom Allen replaced with new show and hosting duo

The Great British Bake Off‘s Extra Slice has been axed, ending Jo Brand and Tom Allen’s run as presenters.

Channel 4 will replace the Bake Off companion programme with a new series called Second Helpings.

Jon Richardson and Judi Love will front the replacement instead.

Great British Bake Off’s Extra Slice has been axed, along with hosts Jo Brand and Tom Allen (Credit: Channel 4)

The overhaul also comes alongside Nigella Lawson’s Bake Off judging debut, marking another major change for viewers.

Jo Brand and Tom Allen leave Extra Slice

Each edition of GBBO’s Extra Slice brought celebrity guests together with that week’s eliminated contestant and the two hosts.

Jo anchored that line-up from the programme’s 2014 launch, giving Extra Slice continuity throughout its run. Tom joined the show as her co-host in 2018. They have worked on the show ever since.

The companion programme had originally started on BBC Two, then followed The Great British Bake Off’s move to Channel 4 in 2017.

Extra Slice’s cancellation ends a companion format that ran for more than a decade.

Confirming here exit, Jo said: “I’ve loved every minute of Extra Slice. The bakers have been brilliant, talented and remarkably calm for people whose pork pies are being discussed on national television.

“And working alongside my TV husband Tom has obviously been a joy.”

Tom added: “I have loved working with the team and with the kindest person in television, Jo Brand.”

Judi Love will host the new replacement show, Second Helping (Credit: Channel 4)

Second Helpings replaces Extra Slice with new hosts

Second Helpings will change both the presenting line-up, with Judi and Jon at the helm, and the style of Bake Off’s companion coverage.

A source told the Mirror about the planned shift. “This is going to be a fresh new show, very different in style to Extra Slice,” the insider said.

Both hosts know the tent after taking part in The Great British Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer.

Judi said she had enjoyed her tent appearances and her previous work alongside Jon. She described discussing baking and celebrating showstoppers as an exciting prospect.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be in the tent a few times and work alongside Jon, both were pure joy,” she said, confirming her new job.

Jon paid tribute to Jo and Tom, praising the work behind Extra Slice. He highlighted their comedy and the welcoming tone they brought to the spin-off.

“Bake Off is an institution. Jo Brand is a comedy god,” Jon added.

“With Tom Allen, they have made a spin-off that is warm, witty and unique. I pity the poor sap they lure into stepping into those shoes.”

That’ll be Judi!

Judi’s co-host is Jon Richardson (Credit: Channel 4)

Nigella Lawson joins Paul Hollywood on Bake Off

The main Great British Bake Off series has also undergone a major change with its judging panel.

Nigella replaces Dame Prue Leith, who stepped down last year after nine series. Paul Hollywood remains on the panel alongside new judge Nigella.

The Great British Bake Off and Second Helpings will air on Channel 4 later this month. The exact date is yet to be confirmed. Second Helpings will run immediately after the main programme, creating a same-night pairing.

Will you be watching?

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The Great British Bake Off and Second Helpings will air on Channel 4 later this month.