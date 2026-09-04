Christine McGuinness has extended her summer with new bikini photographs taken aboard a pedalo during her latest holiday.

The 38-year-old shared the sunny update with Instagram followers while posing on the water. Alongside the pictures, she wrote: “Summer has been extended due to personal circumstance.”

Christine McGuinness wows in bikini photos

The upload continues a run of confident bikini updates as Christine resists swapping sunshine for autumn routines.

Wearing a skimpy two-piece, Christine completed her holiday look with sunglasses and loose, wavy hair. Fans quickly praised the photographs in the comments. One follower told her: “Gorgeous as always.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine McGuinness (@mrscmcguinness)

Christine McGuinness and Paddy’s family arrangement

In recent months, The Sun has separately linked Paddy with Emma Carey, who worked as a BBC Radio 2 publicist. The pair were photographed walking in London after having dinner together last month.

Christine and Paddy separated in 2022 after 11 years of marriage.

Despite their split, they have continued sharing their Cheshire home while co-parenting their children. Christine has said they occupy separate wings, allowing each parent their own space.

She has also described Paddy as a huge part of her life after meeting him at 19.

Christine McGuinness pictured at the BAFTAs 2026 (Credit: Shutterstock/ Fred Duval / SplashNews.com)

In a preview for Unfiltered With Lucy Kennedy, Christine explained why their current arrangement works. She said they get on well and remain united by their love for the children.

Christine also acknowledged that living without Paddy one day would feel strange. She noted that few former couples would feel comfortable continuing under the same roof.

Christine’s update centred on extending summer and enjoying more time in the sun.

Paddy McGuinness and Christine have ended their marriage (Credit: Shutterstock)

Christine keeps summer going

The latest photographs match Christine’s recent insistence that she is not ready for summer to end.

She has also pushed back against normal routines, including restarting the school run. Christine shares three children with ex-husband Paddy McGuinness, and all three are autistic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine McGuinness (@mrscmcguinness)

She previously described their break as one long holiday for herself and the children.

Earlier this week, she posed in a khaki bikini during another sun-soaked update. A separate clip showed Christine relaxing on pool inflatables and playing with a ball.

She captioned that post: “Current status. Sun kissed and unbothered.”

Across the updates, Christine has focused on sunshine rather than the approaching autumn. She also joked that followers could keep their pumpkin-spiced lattes away from her.

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