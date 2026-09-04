Elliot Page says he has not booked another major role since appearing in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey.

Speaking on On Film… With Kevin McCarthy, Elliot said the blockbuster had not triggered a flood of calls.

When asked whether the film brought countless calls, he replied: “No, Kevin, I’m not. So, if someone wants to call me …”

Page, who came out as transgender in 2020, also declared: “I think it’s a little tricky for me to get cast right now. I think that’s probably for obvious pretty obvious reasons.”

The admission placed his next career move under scrutiny, despite the film’s success. However, Elliot believes his strongest screen work may lie ahead.

Elliot came out as transgender in 2020 (Credit: YouTube)

Elliot Page’s career outlook after The Odyssey

Elliot led the 2023 indie drama Close to You before finishing four seasons of The Umbrella Academy in 2024.

The Odyssey then reunited him with Christopher. However, another major booking had not followed when he recorded the podcast.

That contrast gave the conversation its bittersweet edge. Elliot’s optimism comes from a major change in how he experiences acting.

He came out as trans in 2020. Elliot said he no longer faces the same discomfort while performing.

“I feel like I could maybe do some of my best work now,” he said.

He also joked that being Canadian might explain any pushback, keeping the exchange light.

“I know I get some pushback for being — Canadian? I don’t know what it’s about,” he said.

Behind the humour, Elliot remained frank about his position.

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The Odyssey reunion brought Elliot Page full circle

Returning to the filmmaker’s set gave Elliot a very different experience from their first collaboration.

He described the reunion as cathartic. Elliot also recalled becoming emotional after wrapping The Odyssey.

The moment connected his current confidence with a professional relationship dating back 16 years.

Elliot plays the Greek soldier Sinon in Christopher’s adaptation of Homer’s epic. The ensemble includes Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway and Tom Holland.

Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong’o and Samantha Morton also appear.

Elliot focused less on immediate offers than on the freedom he now feels while working.

“Knowing yourself more and embodying yourself more, weirdly, lets you let go more,” Elliot concluded.

Inception and Juno shaped Elliot Page’s perspective

Elliot first worked with Christopher on the 2010 science-fiction hit Inception.

He enjoyed making the film, although he also felt personally uncomfortable during that period. That discomfort affected much of his earlier screen work.

Earlier roles could require extra internal effort before he reached the character itself, he explained.

Juno proved a notable exception. Elliot felt more comfortable and embodied while leading the 2007 comedy.

The performance earned him an Oscar nomination. Those memories now frame his hope for future roles.

For Elliot, personal comfort has changed the creative possibilities. However, his next major project remains uncertain.

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