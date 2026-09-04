Steve Irwin’s family have marked 20 years since his death with deeply personal tributes about grief, love and conservation.

In separate anniversary posts, Bindi, Robert and Terri Irwin reflected on the man they knew beyond television.

Her brother, Robert Irwin, chose a photograph showing him as a baby on Steve’s lap. He captioned it: “Your legacy is forever.”

Bindi Irwin shared footage in which Steve described the joy of her birth. The clip also captured his pride at becoming her father.

Bindi was eight when Steve died and said grief still walks beside the family each day. Her tribute then moved from public achievement towards the love shaping his legacy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Irwin (@robertirwinphotography)

Bindi Irwin says Steve’s love reaches a new generation

Now a mother herself, Bindi said the past 20 years had changed her understanding of Steve’s influence.

She said her five-year-old daughter, Grace, watches his documentaries every morning. Grace never met her grandfather, but Bindi said the programmes leave her feeling loved by him.

In a lengthy tribute, she wrote: “20 years ago, today, the world lost the most passionate and dedicated wildlife conservationist. Our family lost our superhero. My mum lost the love of her life; my brother and I lost the greatest dad.”

“Grief never truly leaves us; we walk alongside it every day. Where there is enormous grief, there is even greater love. In the last 20 years, I have watched the world mourn my dad with our family. I always thought that my dad’s legacy is wildlife conservation; it turns out, his legacy is love.”

Bindi continued: “For our planet and for each other. I have a 5-year-old daughter who watches his documentaries every morning. She feels utterly loved by her “grandpa crocodile” without ever having met him. My dad left a lasting impact so poignant that it will ripple out for generations to come. I believe with my whole heart that his love will live on forever. In all of us. In every kindness we show to the Earth. And that is a life and legacy worth celebrating.”

“Dad, I love you with my whole heart. Thank you for being our guardian angel. And most of all, thank you for watching over my daughter now, too. She loves you so much. We all do.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin)

Terri Irwin remembers her final weeks with Steve

Terri Irwin looked back at the family’s final six weeks together during a crocodile research expedition.

She remembered Steve building swings and climbing trees with Bindi and Robert. The family slowed down, although they did not know those weeks would be their last together.

Terri described that period as a farewell they had not recognised at the time. She also said grief still follows her like a shadow, despite the perspective gained over two decades.

Her message ended: “Hold every moment dear with the ones you love. Until we meet again.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terri Irwin (@terriirwincrikey)

Steve Irwin’s conservation work continues at Australia Zoo

Steve became an international television figure through The Crocodile Hunter, which premiered in 1996.

The programme followed his wildlife work with Terri and helped bring Australia Zoo to global audiences.

He died aged 44 on 4 September 2006 after an encounter with a stingray. Steve had been filming Ocean’s Deadliest at Batt Reef, off Australia’s coast.

Steve was 44 when he died (Credit: Shutterstock)

Since then, his family have kept working in wildlife conservation from the Queensland zoo. Terri owns Australia Zoo, while Bindi and Robert remain involved in its work.

The siblings have also pursued television work while keeping conservation central to their public lives.

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