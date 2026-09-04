Katie Price has addressed reports that her marriage to Lee Andrews is over. However, she stopped short of confirming a split.

Speaking on The Katie Price Show podcast, Katie said the situation remained fresh. She also declined to discuss the details behind the speculation.

Her remarks came after The Sun claimed she had ended the marriage earlier that week. The newspaper reported that Katie ended the relationship through a WhatsApp message. Katie did not address that specific claim during the episode.

Katie opened up on her podcast (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Price keeps details private on her podcast

Katie’s sister Sophie said listeners would be expecting an answer about one issue. Katie also appeared without her wedding ring during the recording.

“I’m not talking about anything, I don’t want to go into detail about anything, everything is fresh at the minute so I’m not going into detail about anything.

“But, yeah there’s just lots and lots and lots of things that haven’t made sense,” she said.

“I think I’ve said enough here,” Katie continued, before changing the subject.

Katie was spotted without her wedding ring on her podcast (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What The Sun has claimed about Lee Andrews

The couple married in January, shortly after meeting face to face for the first time. Lee is Katie’s fourth husband, following Peter Andre, Alex Reid and Kieran Hayler.

The Sun reported that Lee remained in prison in Dubai over alleged unpaid debts. The newspaper cited a source who claimed Lee had discussed a crypto wallet holding $50 million.

According to that source, Lee had promised Katie some of the money. The source also claimed he supplied a recovery phrase for the account.

The source claimed a financial expert accessed the wallet. The expert allegedly found only $3, equivalent to £2.22.

The source described the alleged discovery as the final factor after several issues. The Sun said Katie may be discussing divorce with a lawyer.

Lee has denied any wrongdoing. Katie did not address those specific financial claims during the new podcast episode.

Katie previously raised questions about Lee

In July, Katie said she planned to question Lee about the claims surrounding him after his release.

She said he had done nothing wrong to her. Katie also said she had not given him money or paid his bail.

She intended to establish which claims were true. Katie called the allegations involving other people unacceptable and promised to examine the facts herself.

Read more: Good Morning Britain viewers fume after show shares ‘ridiculous’ Katie Price story: ‘Are you joking me?!’

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