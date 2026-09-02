Katie Price has reportedly ended her marriage with Lee Andrews by text after his latest lie.

The former glamour model, 48, and businessman Lee tied the knot in Dubai just eight months ago. Their whirlwind romance saw the pair marry days after meeting. But their headline-grabbing relationship has been rocky since his arrests, disappearances and repeated denials.

The Sun reported Katie reached breaking point after Lee handed her a crypto wallet passkey. He claimed it held $50million (£37million). When a financial expert checked the account, it reportedly contained just $3, worth around £2.22.

A source told The Sun: “The marriage is done. She will never go to Dubai to see Lee again.”

The insider added the crypto revelation was “the final straw” after “an accumulation of many things”.

Katie Price is single again, according to reports (Credit: Shutterstock /Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

Katie Price’s text message to dump Lee Andrews ‘revealed’

Katie is said to have confronted Lee directly over WhatsApp rather than waiting to see him in person. Her message reportedly read: “I have been played and you are not who you say you are. Why have you lied to me?”

According to The Sun, she is also said to have told a friend: “I have come to my senses — Lee has lied and lied and lied. I am sick of it. It is over.”

The star has reportedly consulted a top London divorce lawyer about ending the marriage.

Katie Price hints at new adventures (Credit: Shutterstock/SplashNews.com)

Lee Andrews remains in Dubai’s Al Awir prison

According to The Sun, Lee, 43, is currently held in Dubai’s notorious Al Awir prison. He returned there in July after a brief release the previous month. He is reportedly trying to raise funds to pay a fine before he can be freed.

The businessman has faced a string of allegations since marrying Katie. These include claims he faked qualifications, staged a kidnapping and scammed several women out of money. He denies wrongdoing.

Katie had appeared to stand by Lee for months, even wearing her wedding ring at Manchester Pride last weekend. But she had gone quiet about him on social media in recent weeks. Instead she shared family moments and nights out with friends including Chloe Ferry.

Katie Price hints at ‘new adventures’ amid Lee Andrews split

Hours after reports of the split emerged, Katie posted a cryptic Instagram. It was a clip of herself striding down a corridor. She captioned it: “Walking to my new adventures.”

The post came shortly after Katie celebrated in Marbella, having already ditched her wedding ring during the trip.

Katie had previously vowed to question Lee once he was released from custody.

ED! has reached out to Katie Price’s representatives for further comment.

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