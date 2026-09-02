Vogue Williams has given birth to her fourth child with husband Spencer Matthews, a baby boy, and the couple have shared the first adorable family photos.

The Irish model, 40, took to Instagram to reveal the happy news. She posted a carousel of hospital pictures showing their new arrival meeting his big brothers and sister for the first time.

Ahead of the birth, Vogue and Spencer had considered a name they admitted was rather bold for their fourth child, though the search later moved on to other options.

Alongside the snaps, Vogue wrote: “Our beautiful baby boy has arrived safely… The house is bursting with excitement, love and happiness and we couldn’t be more delighted.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by voguewilliams (@voguewilliams)

Vogue Williams announces birth of fourth baby

The photos showed Vogue cradling her newborn while sons Theodore and Otto, and daughter Gigi, looked on lovingly. Another picture captured Spencer holding the baby, while further shots showed Vogue clutching her son in her hospital bed.

The images quickly racked up warm reactions from fans and famous faces alike, delighted to see the family of six settling in together.

Holly Willoughby and Amanda Holden lead celebrity congratulations

Holly Willoughby was among the first stars to comment, writing: “Congratulations to you all! Well done Vogue… super mamma.”

Amanda Holden simply added: “Congratulations, darling,” while Zoe Ball wrote: “Congrats to you gorgeous folks.”

Davina McCall added: “Awwwww!!!! Huge congratulations.”

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have welcomed their fourth baby (Credit: Samuel Leclerc)

What has Vogue and Spencer called their fourth child?

The couple have yet to reveal their son’s name, after Vogue admitted on her My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast that they were back to the drawing board.

Speaking to co-host Joanne McNally before giving birth, Vogue said: “We have changed our baby name – we have no name.”

She went on to explain the couple’s original favourite, Elvis, had proved too divisive. “You know the name was pretty full on and I loved the name,” Vogue said. “Spenny has been getting a few phone calls from family members regarding the name.”

Despite the backlash, Vogue made clear she hadn’t fallen out of love with it. “We were going to call the baby Elvis, I love it,” she said, adding that she now has “other very cool options” up her sleeve.

The couple haven’t yet revealed their tot’s name (Credit: John Rainford)

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews’ family journey

Vogue and Spencer met on Channel 4’s The Jump in 2017, before marrying in June 2018 at his family’s estate. The pair welcomed son Theodore that same year, followed by daughter Gigi in 2020 and son Otto four years ago.

Read more: Pregnant Vogue Williams plays ‘cruel’ labour prank on Jamie Theakston

They confirmed they were expecting their fourth child back in April, with Vogue debuting her baby bump on holiday. The new arrival now completes their family of six.

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