Vogue Williams left Jamie Theakston preparing for a dash to hospital after pretending to go into labour live on Heart Breakfast.

The pregnant presenter, who is weeks away from welcoming her fourth child with husband Spencer Matthews, staged the prank with help from the radio show’s producers.

Vogue, who is standing in for Amanda Holden, hid a water balloon beneath her chair and began the set-up by complaining that her back was sore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heart (@thisisheart)

Jamie Theakston springs into action as Vogue Williams plays labour prank

After the balloon dropped, Vogue acted shocked and claimed her waters had broken. Jamie immediately moved across the studio to comfort her, telling her: “It’s alright, you’re okay.”

The father of two then asked where Spencer was and instructed the team to arrange a car. As Vogue struggled to contain her laughter, Jamie began making plans to get her downstairs and into a taxi.

But his rescue mission was quickly brought to a halt. Confetti burst into the studio as Vogue and the producers revealed that the emergency had been completely staged.

A relieved Jamie told her: “That’s so cruel. I was about to go with you in a taxi to the hospital.”

Laughing, Vogue said: “You were so nice! I feel really guilty. If anything every went wrong, I’d like you to be there.”

Vogue Williams pranked poor Jamie on Heart radio (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Famous faces praise Jamie’s reaction

Famous faces echoed that verdict after Heart shared the prank on Instagram. Capital presenter Sian Welby said: “I work on the floor below and I from this moment on, if there’s any emergency I’m going to get @jamie.theakston.”

Meanwhile, Olly Murs declared that he would also call the presenter for help.

Read more: Pregnant Vogue Williams reveals unusual baby names for fourth child as Jamie Theakston hits back

Kelly Brook had a rather more practical concern. She pointed out that she was due to use the same chair later and hoped the studio floor had been cleaned up.

She commented: “Omg I have to sit in that chair later!! I hope @petemayfm mopped it up.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know your thoughts!