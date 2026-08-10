Olivia Attwood shares her ‘fears’ over Pete Wicks romance: ‘It was unexpected’

Olivia Attwood has admitted she questioned whether her relationship with Pete Wicks had developed too quickly while she was still processing her split from Bradley Dack.

The Love Island star and former TOWIE favourite had been friends for years before their relationship turned romantic. Olivia and Pete confirmed their romance publicly last month, following months of speculation about their closeness.

Speaking to The Times, Olivia explained: “It was unexpected, we went from platonic to non-platonic very quickly.”

Olivia Attwood on her connection with Pete Wicks

Olivia said friends had encouraged her to remain single and go on dates following the end of her relationship with Bradley in January.

However, the presenter felt that walking away from Pete would only leave her searching for the connection she already had with him.

She said: “Is something amazing happening while I’m still processing something awful? Yes. People are telling me to be single, to go on dates. But if I shut things down with Pete I’d only be dating people to find the connection I have with him.”

Olivia also praised Pete’s support during a difficult period in her personal life.

Olivia was candid about her love life (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

She described him as “extremely intelligent and compassionate and patient”, adding that those were “all the things I desperately needed but didn’t know I needed”.

Olivia and Bradley ended their long-term relationship in January. Although they held a wedding ceremony in 2023, Olivia has since explained that they never completed the paperwork required to make the marriage legally binding.

Olivia discusses the possibility of children

Elsewhere in the interview, Olivia addressed whether starting a family could form part of her future.

She said she had considered having children “with the right person”, but had also accepted that motherhood might not be part of her life.

Olivia added: “I could also see it not being part of my story. I’m at peace with that. You can’t have everything. So many parts of my life have worked out so much better than I could ever imagine.”

Her latest comments make clear that it was the timing of the romance that prompted questions. Despite those initial concerns, Olivia said the connection she shares with Pete was not something she wanted to shut down.

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