Christine McGuinness has revealed the key rule she and ex-husband Paddy follow when it comes to new partners.

The pair initially discussed how much they should tell each other about dating. However, Christine says they no longer expect updates three years on.

Over the weekend, it was reported that Paddy had ‘found love’ with BBC Radio 2 publicist Emma Carey.

Paddy and Christine share three children (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Christine McGuinness on her agreement with Paddy

Speaking to the Daily Mail’s You Magazine, per the Mirror, Christine said: “We spoke about this after we separated – what are we comfortable with, how much did we want to share – because neither of us wants to wake up and find the other on the front page of a newspaper.

“But it’s been three years now, I don’t need to know what he’s doing and he doesn’t need to know about me.

“It just stays outside the home.”

Christine has also ruled out marrying again, although she would like another committed relationship.

Explaining her position, she said: “I don’t mean I’m traumatised by marriage; I was just so young then. I didn’t understand how you’re legally tied to someone if you’re married.

“I want to be in a committed relationship, but I want the freedom to walk away.”

Christine and Paddy announced their separation in 2022 after 15 years together. They have continued living under the same roof while co-parenting their three children.

The former couple met through a mutual friend in 2007 and married in 2011. They later welcomed twins Leo and Penelope, followed by their daughter Felicity.

Christine on bringing a date home

Christine, who has spoken openly about dating both men and women, also made clear that she would not bring somebody she was seeing back to the property she shares with Paddy.

Asked about that possibility, she replied: “No way! Even if I lived on my own it would be a long time before I took that step.

“I was messaging an amazing woman last year, and it took three months before I agreed to meet her for a date.”

Christine has previously said she prefers meeting potential partners through friends rather than using dating apps because of her public profile.

Paddy has also reportedly moved on since the marriage ended. However, Christine has chosen not to discuss the details of his romantic life publicly.

Read more: Christine McGuinness opens up about autism diagnosis in new underwear campaign

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