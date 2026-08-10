Gemma Atkinson has opened up about needing a mental reset as she prepared to return to her busy work and family routine.

After two and a half weeks away, the 41-year-old listed radio hosting, podcast recordings and nursery runs among the duties waiting for her.

Looking ahead to her first day back, Gemma wrote on Instagram: “Back to work tomorrow…Gem & tonic duties, podcast recordings, hosting the radio, nursery runs and much more. The last 2 and a half weeks have flown by.”

She added: “A mental rest & switch off was definitely needed. More than I realised.”

“I’ve been 100mph recently in the best way with work which I’m SO Grateful for, but time with the family making memories is what life’s all about…”

Gemma recently went on holiday with her family (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Gemma Atkinson spends time with family in Tenerife

Gemma spent the break in Tenerife with her partner, Gorka Marquez, 35, and their children, Mia, seven, and Thiago, three.

The family stayed in a private villa at the Ritz-Carlton Abama resort. Pictures from the getaway showed Gemma by the pool and sunbathing in a range of bikinis, while other images featured Gorka and their children.

Gemma said she was grateful to be busy with work, but her update stressed the importance of making memories with her family.

Fans were quick to share their warm reactions. One wrote: “Gorgeous memory making times.” Another commented: “Lovely family.”

“Beautiful family! You are blessed! Xx,” a third remarked.

“Beautiful family so down to earth,” a fourth added.

Parenthood with Gorka

Gemma and Gorka also recently spoke about raising their two children during an appearance on the Lost In Translation podcast.

When asked about the best part of being a parent, Gemma discussed watching children grow through different stages. She also reflected on the unexpected things toddlers say.

She told the podcast: “But then you have the little toddler, and every day, they ask a question that blows your mind.”

With the Tenerife trip now over, Gemma’s post showed just how valuable the chance to pause had been before her packed schedule resumed.

Read more: Gemma Atkinson wows in string bikini as fans declare ‘Gorka’s a very lucky man’

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