Meghan Markle shares loved-up photo with Prince Harry as she makes sweet revelation

Meghan Markle beamed as she shared Prince Harry’s apparent love of bagpipes during the couple’s arrival at a charity gala in Canada.

Footage posted to Instagram showed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex walking through a corridor lined with bagpipers. Meghan told the musicians: “My husband loves bagpipes!”

The couple were attending the 40th anniversary celebration of The David Foster Foundation in Victoria, British Columbia, on Friday night. Music producer David Foster established the organisation in 1986 to support Canadian families whose children require life-saving organ transplants and raise awareness of organ donation in Canada and the US.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

Harry joins the playful exchange

Meghan continued to react enthusiastically to the musical welcome, exclaiming: “Oh my god, this is amazing!”

Harry then asked the performers: “Where are mine?” He also insisted that he could play both “pipes and drums”.

Elsewhere in Meghan’s video, viewers were given a glimpse of a plate decorated with what appeared to be an edible piano and musical notes, as well as the programme for the gala and concert.

Meghan Markle wears Princess Diana’s earrings during outing with Prince Harry

Meghan attended the celebration in a black one-shouldered maxi gown by Canadian designer Greta Constantine. She wore her hair in an updo, showing diamond and sapphire earrings which the Daily Mail reports belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Meghan shared a sweet video of her husband (Photo by Nancy Kaszerman/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)

Harry wore a black tuxedo and bow tie. Meghan shared a sweet snap of herself and Harry posing for a selfie for her 4.8 million followers to see. She captioned the post with the Canadian flag emoji.

The Sussexes also posed for photographs with Foster and his wife, actress and singer Katharine McPhee.

The two couples have known each other for several years. In 2019, Foster helped arrange accommodation for Meghan and Harry on Vancouver Island while they spent time in Canada.

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