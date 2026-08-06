Meghan Markle was heard discussing her recent UK trip at a California dinner party, according to Martha Stewart.

The reported conversation came after Meghan reportedly joined Prince Harry and their children for a private royal reunion with King Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove House.

Last month, Buckingham Palace said that the meeting was a private family occasion. No other details have emerged about it.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reportedly spoke about her UK trip at a dinner in California (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock)

Martha Stewart on seeing Meghan Markle at California dinner

Speaking to PEOPLE, Martha explained that she and the Duchess of Sussex had both attended the same event.

She said: “I had dinner with Meghan Markle the other night. We were both guests at a dinner party in California. And she had just gotten back from the palace.”

Martha said she “didn’t talk to her really more than to say a couple words, but I know she was talking about it”.

It is not known what Meghan said about the visit or whether she discussed her reported meeting with the king.

Although Martha referred to “the palace”, reports suggest Meghan, Harry, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet instead visited Charles at Highgrove House, his private residence in Gloucestershire.

The family are believed to have spent just over an hour there and did not stay overnight.

The visit came as Harry was visiting Britain for an event promoting the 2027 Invictus Games.

ED! has contacted representatives for Meghan for comment.

Martha Stewart said she attended the dinner alongside Meghan (Credit: Jason Lowrie/BFA.com/Shutterstock)

Meghan has not publicly discussed the reunion

The July trip marked Meghan’s first visit to Britain since 2022. It was also reportedly the first time in four years that she and the Sussex children had seen Charles.

Meghan has not publicly addressed the reported Highgrove reunion. She shared photographs from the family’s travels in Portugal and the UK on Instagram, but did not mention the meeting or post pictures from Highgrove.

King Charles has also not commented publicly on the family gathering.

Recently, one royal commentator opened up about the meeting. Speaking to the Mirror, Jennie Bond said Meghan’s involvement was positive and argued that the children deserved to see some family harmony.

She said: “It’s a good thing that [Meghan] was part of the family reunion at Highgrove a few weeks ago.”

The commentator also said that “the children deserve to see some family harmony: it would have been damaging to have to explain that their mother wasn’t invited”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

Meghan and Harry accused of ‘invading their own privacy’

Meanwhile, after Meghan shared family photos from the Sussexes’ Europe visit some royal commentators shared their thoughts.

Since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, Harry and Meghan have repeatedly said they want privacy for their family.

Read more: Meghan Markle reveals ‘sweet and nostalgic’ moment on daughter Lilibet’s first day at pre-school

Speaking on ITV’s Talking Royals podcast, royal expert Lizzie Robinson pointed to the couple’s efforts to keep the UK visit private.

She asked: “I thought how hard they have worked to protect their privacy around their trip to the UK, and then to post those series of photos, are they almost sort of invading their own privacy?”

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