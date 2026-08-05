King Charles’ one wish for Prince Harry ‘revealed’

King Charles reportedly wants Prince Harry to know he can turn to his father without fear of judgement as speculation continues about his marriage to Meghan Markle.

The claims follow a private reunion at Highgrove involving Charles, Harry, Meghan and the couple’s children. The meeting took place last month as the King continued efforts to repair his relationship with his son.

However, Charles is also reportedly aware of rumours that Harry and Meghan have been leading increasingly separate lives. Those rumours have centred on Harry’s alleged desire to spend more time in Britain and Meghan’s reported reluctance to move away from the life they have built in the US.

The king has a simple wish for his son (Credit: Richard Pohle/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

Charles reportedly wants to support Harry

An insider told Heat that Charles is not hoping for the Sussexes’ marriage to fail. Instead, the source claimed he wants Harry to know that support would be available if he became overwhelmed by his circumstances.

“The King wants Harry to know that, if he ever reaches a point where he’s overwhelmed or confused, there’s no judgement,” the source alleged. “He’ll be there to listen and offer whatever wisdom he can as a father.”

The insider added that Charles wants his son to be happy and does not believe Harry should face any potential difficulties alone.

Heat also claimed the King’s outlook has been shaped by his own experience of a highly public divorce.

Harry was in the UK recently (Credit: Peter Foley/UPI/Shutterstock)

Harry and Meghan face fresh speculation

According to the report, royal circles are paying close attention to Harry and Meghan’s different attitudes towards Britain, Hollywood and public life.

One source alleged that the couple have different priorities and routines and are spending less time together than the public may realise. Meghan has also reportedly been unhappy about the possibility of returning to the UK.

At the same time, Meghan recently shared a series of family photographs on Instagram, including an image of herself and Harry cuddling during dinner.

Heat’s report does not include an on-record statement from Harry or Meghan confirming that their marriage is in trouble. There is also no suggestion from the couple themselves that they have decided to separate.

Palace contingency plans claimed

The publication further alleges that palace aides have considered how they would respond if the Sussexes were to split. An unnamed source claimed Harry might seek to return to Britain in that situation, while Meghan could prefer to remain in the US.

Any such planning would not establish that a separation is expected or imminent. Heat’s own source said the wider hope within the royal family is that Harry and Meghan will continue working on their marriage.

Charles is also said to want a closer relationship with his grandchildren and to hope they grow up in a happy home. Summing up the King’s reported position, the insider claimed: “Ultimately, all Charles wants is for Harry to be happy.”

For now, the suggestion of marriage trouble remains speculation attributed to unnamed insiders. What the report does make clear is its central claim: Charles wants Harry to believe his father’s door remains open, whatever lies ahead.

ED! has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

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