Sarah Ferguson ‘sitting on a gold mine’ she may not use in bid to maintain relationships with Beatrice and Eugenie

Sarah Ferguson could reportedly earn a significant sum from a documentary about her life – but concerns over her family relationships may stop her from going ahead.

The former Duchess of York is said to be in talks with two streaming services, including Netflix. However, questions over how a tell-all could affect Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie remain at the heart of the speculation.

According to the Express, the proposed programme could cover Sarah’s life and recent controversies while giving her an opportunity to tell her side of the story. No documentary has officially been confirmed, and talks are reportedly still taking place.

Sarah could earn big money from selling her story (Credit: Chateau Cyril/ABACA/Shutterstock)

Sarah Ferguson documentary could be lucrative

Discussing the prospect on The Royals Uncensored show, presenter Mark Dolan claimed Sarah had potentially valuable stories to share.

He said: “She’s still sitting on a gold mine, and that would be the tell-all book or the Netflix documentary series.”

However, no possible fee has been disclosed. It also remains unclear what subjects Sarah would be willing to discuss if a deal were agreed.

Former royal butler Grant Harrold, who worked for Charles between 2004 and 2011, suggested Sarah’s bond with Beatrice and Eugenie could matter more than the financial opportunity.

He said: “I think that relationship with her daughters, and her daughters are obviously still members of the Royal Family and involved with the King, that’s in the back of her mind.”

Harrold added: “Even though she might think about doing these books and everything, I personally think she won’t go that far because of her relationship with her daughters, and the King.”

His comments are his own assessment. Sarah has not confirmed that family concerns would determine whether she accepts any documentary offer.

Sarah may not sell her story to maintain her relationship with her daughters (Credit: Splash News)

Why the decision could be sensitive

Sarah has faced renewed scrutiny over her past association with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The Express reported that files showed she remained in contact with Epstein after his conviction for child sex offences.

Being named or appearing in such files does not itself indicate wrongdoing. Sarah has previously expressed regret over her friendship with Epstein.

The Express also claimed she once had a close relationship with King Charles and had attended royal occasions including Christmas at Sandringham and Easter services in Windsor. The current state of that relationship is not known.

For now, the project remains a possibility rather than a confirmed production. While it’s believed that Sarah’s story could command a substantial deal, whether she is prepared to tell it publicly is another matter.

ED! has contacted Sarah’s representatives for comment.

Read more: Sarah Ferguson’s demands from Beatrice and Eugenie could put their royal standing at risk

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