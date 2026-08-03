Meghan Markle has been urged to “eat humble pie” and consider a gradual return to the UK as part of an effort to strengthen her brand.

The advice comes amid renewed debate over whether Prince Harry and Meghan can rebuild ties with the royal family. That discussion has intensified since the couple visited King Charles with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in July.

PR expert Mark Borkowski believes repairing those family relationships could also help Meghan find a clearer public role.

A PR expert has urged Meghan Markle to eat “humble pie” (Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Meghan Markle advised to seek royal ‘healing’

Speaking to HELLO!, Mark said: “The important thing is some level of rapprochement to try to create some healing within the royal family. Meghan needs a critical friend who will advise her to eat humble pie and look at a gradual return to Britain.”

He suggested that Meghan could establish herself as a prominent duchess without returning as a working member of the monarchy.

Mark added: “She could be a powerful celebrity duchess – but not a working royal – if she could find purpose and help Harry have a more dignified relationship with Britain.”

His comments represent professional opinion rather than confirmation of any plans by Meghan. No response from the duchess was included in the report.

PR expert backs more media projects

Mark also argued that Meghan should continue pursuing documentaries and lifestyle television rather than walking away from those areas.

He recommended assembling a strong team and concentrating on projects that make effective use of her skills. In his view, purposeful, well-produced programmes could form part of a more successful long-term strategy.

The expert’s proposed approach combines that media work with a quieter effort to improve relations in Britain.

Could Meghan and Harry make a return to the UK? (Credit: CON CHRONIS/EPA/Shutterstock)

Meghan told consistency could win over the public

Meanwhile, branding expert Renae Smith has separately suggested that Meghan could gradually improve her standing with the British public by following Harry’s more focused approach during UK visits.

Renae, founder of PR and branding agency The Atticism, said the duchess would need to remain focused on the reason for each appearance while avoiding “explosive interviews” and “bizarre side stories”.

She cautioned that one appearance would not immediately repair Meghan’s image. Instead, she argued that repeatedly taking the same low-key approach could slowly soften public attitudes.

Read more: Meghan Markle reveals the way Prince Harry is just like his brother William in TV appearance

Renae said: “Will it ‘fix’ anything? I don’t think so, not yet… If Meghan repeated this approach, say another ten times, then yes, I genuinely think people would slowly begin to soften towards her – even just slightly.”

Last month, Harry, Meghan and their kids Archie and Lilibet reunited with King Charles and Queen Camilla at the couple’s Highgrove House. It was a private occasion during the Sussexes’ trip to the UK.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know your thoughts!