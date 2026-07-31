Meghan Markle totally ‘snubbed’ from prestigious list and Princess Kate has snagged the top spot

Meghan Markle has missed out on Tatler’s list of the best-dressed people of 2026, while Princess Kate has taken the number one spot.

The new fashion ranking, compiled by Tatler style editor Chandler Tregaskes, names its standout dressers of the year. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, does not feature among them.

It comes despite Meghan having indicated that fashion may be an area she explores in the future. In a 2025 podcast appearance, she said: “The category of fashion is something I will explore at a later date, because I do think that’s an interesting space for me.”

Princess Kate named best-dressed

Tatler reserved its top position for Princess Kate, with the write-up highlighting several of her recent looks.

The Princess of Wales was praised for her style at events including Royal Ascot and the wedding of Peter and Harriet Phillips. The article also singled out her outfit during the Nigerian state visit, when she wore a heather-grey coat dress by British-Nigerian designer Tolu Coker.

Tatler described Kate Middleton as “a true style champion” for using high-profile appearances to showcase British talent, including homegrown designers and newer London Fashion Week names.

The magazine added: “The Princess of Wales has topped this list before, and will again.”

Kate snagged the winning spot (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan’s fashion links

Meghan’s absence is notable given her own links to the fashion world.

The Duchess made a surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week last year, attending the Balenciaga show. She has also spoken openly about seeing fashion as a possible future space for her work.

However, this time, Tatler’s style honours went elsewhere. Alongside Kate, names on the list include Jemma, Countess of Mornington, and Lady Carolyn Warren.

For Kate, the number one placement marks another high-profile fashion nod after a year of major public appearances.

Meghan’s hopes for a fashion-forward future

Previously, in a chat on Emma Grede’s podcast last year, Meghan has mused over setting up her own fashion brand.

Emma works famously closely with Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner on their own brands, including fashions brands Good American and Skims.

On starting her own fashion empire, the Duchess of Sussex said: “It was definitely something that people were asking me to get involved with. I think it could be fun.”

Meghan then hinted: “I think there’ll be a time for that. I think there’ll certainly be a time for fashion,” before teasingly adding: “You and I can talk about that later.”

Read more: Meghan Markle slammed for ‘inflating Prince Harry’s credentials’

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