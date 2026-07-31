‘We’re here to win!’: Alan Carr joins The Masked Singer with new ‘Wild Card’ team of judges

The Masked Singer has unveiled a major shake-up ahead of its return, with Alan Carr confirmed as the newest celebrity judge.

The comedian shared the exciting news during an appearance on This Morning, where he also teased a brand new twist that is set to shake up the ITV hit.

Alan Carr is joining The Masked Singer (Credit: ITV)

And Alan will not be the only fresh face. He revealed a team of mystery sleuths will also be joining him as part of a brand new feature.

Alan Carr joins The Masked Singer

Alan’s announcement followed days of teasing from the official Masked Singer Instagram account, which had left fans trying to crack a series of clues.

They included a postcard from Greece and a football referee’s red card tucked inside a wallet.

The comedian confirmed the news on This Morning just moments before The Masked Singer shared the announcement across social media.

The TV favourite, who won last year’s Celebrity Traitors, appears wearing a giant Masked Singer logo before pulling it off as chants of “take it off, take it off” ring out.

He says: “It’s me, Alan Carr. I’m sick and tired of watching the panel make terrible guesses. I’ve been Red Panda. I’ve been Teeth. I don’t know why they thought of me…

“So yes, I’m joining the panel and I’m bringing something they so desperately need. Intelligence. Yeah, watch out Jonathan, Maya, Davina and Mo because I’m bringing my own detectives to rival yours.”

Alan adds: “Oh yeah, and we’re not here to play. We’re here to win!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #MaskedSingerUK (@maskedsingeruk)

Alan Carr’s Masked Singer Wild Cards

ITV has revealed Alan’s team of detectives will be known as his ‘Wild Cards’. Their identities are still a closely guarded secret.

Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Maya Jama and Jonathan Ross are all returning to the judging panel. Joel Dommett will also be back as host.

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV Director of Entertainment, Reality and Daytime, says: “We are thrilled to welcome Alan Carr to The Masked Singer.

“His wit and energy are the perfect addition to our new ‘rival panel’ and we can’t wait for viewers to see the sparks fly.”

The earlier clues also make sense now. Alan recently travelled to Greece with Amanda Holden to film the BBC series Alan & Amanda’s Greek Job.

His father, Graham Carr, was also a former professional football player and manager.

The Masked Singer is due back on ITV1 later this year. As usual, the new series is expected to begin after the Christmas special.

Who’s excited? We definitely are!

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