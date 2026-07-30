Nigella Lawson ‘could quit’ Bake Off following claims she and Paul Hollywood are ‘not getting on’

Nigella Lawson could reportedly walk away from The Great British Bake Off before her first series as a judge has even aired, amid claims of behind-the-scenes tension with Paul Hollywood.

The TV cook was announced as Prue Leith’s replacement earlier this year. But Closer claims filming has brought personality clashes in the famous tent. The latest report has put fresh focus on Paul Hollywood and new judge Nigella Lawson’s Bake Off dynamic, with a source alleging the production team is now trying to keep things on track.

Nigella Lawson and Paul Hollywood ‘not getting on’ claims

A source told Closer that “tensions have developed” between Nigella and Paul, claiming they “aren’t really getting on too well”.

According to the report, the issue is being put down to their contrasting personalities. The insider characterised Nigella as sophisticated and witty, while Paul was described as more down to earth.

The source also claimed their senses of humour are not always matching up on set, with jokes said to have missed the mark between them.

Paul Hollywood’s helicopter arrivals reportedly a flashpoint

One reported sticking point is Paul’s travel to filming. Closer claims the long-serving Bake Off judge commutes from Kent to the Berkshire filming location by helicopter, a journey said to be around 120 miles.

The report claims Nigella has privately described some of Paul’s behaviour as “cringe” and aspects of his manner as “a bit gauche”. Another source claim alleged she views the helicopter arrivals as “ghastly”.

Paul is said to arrive by helicopter while Nigella travels by car. The aircraft has been reported to be worth around £500,000.

Nigella could already be doubting the tent (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Could Nigella quit Bake Off?

The most dramatic claim is that there has been talk Nigella could quit the Channel 4 show. However, the report stops short of saying any exit has been agreed.

A source told Closer: “There has even been talk that Nigella could quit, which is the last thing anyone wants.” The same source claimed the production team is doing what it can to make sure that does not happen.

The report also alleges there have been discussions involving the production team, on-screen talent and agents. Channel 4 is said to be hoping the situation amounts to early teething problems and improves as filming continues.

Why the Bake Off dynamic matters

Paul is now the last remaining face from Bake Off’s original line-up. The show has been through a string of changes since its BBC days, including the departures of Mary Berry, Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, followed later by Sandi Toksvig, Matt Lucas and Prue.

Channel 4 and representatives for Nigella and Paul have been contacted for comment.

Read more: Gemma Collins’ ‘heart is shattered’ as she reveals tragic death of her mum Joan

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page