Celebrity Gladiators morphs into Strictly as three of the BBC show’s former contestants sign up

Celebrity Gladiators is heading back to BBC One and the latest famous faces taking on the arena have finally been revealed.

The one-off special is filming at Sheffield Arena this week, with Bradley Walsh and Barney Walsh returning to host the action.

Now in its third outing, Celebrity Gladiators has signed up four stars from the worlds of television, comedy and entertainment, all ready to test themselves against the mighty Gladiators.

And Strictly Come Dancing fans will definitely recognise three out of four of them!

Four new celebrities will be taking on the Gladiators this year (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Gladiators 2026 line-up confirmed

AJ Odudu, Chris Ramsey, George Clarke and Sara Pascoe have all signed up to take on the Gladiators.

Big Brother host AJ, who also competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021, said: “I am stepping inside the TV to do the show I wanted to do as a kid, it’s so exciting.”

Sara admitted she cannot wait for the challenge, joking: “Celebrity Gladiators is the ideal opportunity for me to live out my childhood dream of humiliating myself on national television.”

Presenter and comedian Chris revealed he grew up watching the original series.

“I religiously watched Gladiators as a kid,” he said, describing the opportunity to compete as “beyond incredible”.

The Strictly 2019 contestant also joked that he wished the offer had come in his 20s rather than his 40s before preparing himself for the “inevitable months of rehab and physiotherapy” afterwards.

Three of the four celebrity contenders have appeared on Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: Stefan Bertin/ David Venni/Avalon/ Luke Nugent/ Alexandra Cameron)

George, who also competed on Strictly Come Dancing last year, kept the laughs coming.

“I was missing the BBC packing me into a small tight outfit, so Gladiators felt perfect!” he joked.

Sara is the odd one out here. But we don’t think it will go against her!

What Gladiator events will they face?

The celebrity contestants will tackle fan favourites including Duel, Unleash and Powerball before taking on the famous Eliminator.

The iconic Travelator also returns for the final challenge, meaning the stars will need speed, strength and stamina if they want to make it to the finish.

The special follows the latest series of the BBC reboot, which saw Emily Bell and Josh McDonald crowned Gladiators 2026 champions.

Celebrity Gladiators will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year, with a festive transmission expected.

Read more EastEnders’ Nitin Ganatra, Gladiator Dynamite and YouTuber TommyInnit among Celebrity MasterChef 2026 contestants

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