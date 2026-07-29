Princess and Junior Andre nervously reveal new matching tattoos to their dad Peter and he’s pretty shocked

Princess Andre and brother Junior have unveiled matching tattoos in the final episode of The Princess Diaries, leaving them with one big worry before showing off their new ink.

The famous siblings head to a tattoo studio during the ITV2 series after deciding they want something permanent to celebrate their close bond.

Their biggest concern, though, is how dad Peter Andre will react when he finds out.

Princess Andre gets a tattoo with her brother in The Princess Diaries (Credit: ITV)

Princess and Junior Andre reveal tattoos in The Princess Diaries

The Princess Diaries returned this week, with Princess and Junior deciding during a trip to Monaco that they want matching tattoos to mark their relationship.

Princess explains that growing up in the spotlight meant she often felt unable to act on impulse.

Now 19, she says: “It was difficult because I couldn’t be spontaneous and I couldn’t do things that I really wanted to do. Social media and press can turn things to be different to how it is. It was the fear of not wanting to risk anything.

“Then you get older and start to realise it is my life and you take control of it. This is why me and Junior have decided to get matching tattoos.

“It’s all about being spontaneous and living in the moment.”

Princess and Junior later tell Junior’s girlfriend Jasmine Orr and Princess’ best friend Heidi Katona about their plans.

When Heidi asks if she is nervous, Princess replies: “Absolutely bricking it.”

They both have the word ‘unconditional’ etched onto their bodies (Credit: ITV)

Junior, 21, then reveals the pair have chosen the word “unconditional”.

He says: “The word ‘unconditional’. We feel like we do everything unconditionally and we love unconditionally.”

Princess also points out that Peter’s 2009 song Unconditional was written about Katie Price’s eldest son, Harvey, making the word even more meaningful to their family.

Princess and Junior unveil their tattoos

In the final episode, the siblings head to the tattoo studio, where Princess has “unconditional” tattooed on her rib while Junior chooses his ankle.

Despite wincing through the process, both are delighted with the finished result.

Their next challenge is telling Peter.

The pair decide to reveal their tattoos while on a fishing trip with their dad. Princess tells him they have an announcement before Junior takes over.

Peter asks if they are “going somewhere”.

Princess replies they have “got something”, adding: “Something you had.”

A puzzled Peter responds: “Meningitis?”

Princess and Junior Andre get matching tattoos (Credit: ITV)

The siblings then break the news.

Surprised, Peter says: “Have you actually? Have you actually? You’re old enough to do what you want but it’s a huge commitment. Are you regretting it?”

His reaction quickly changes after Princess shows him the word she chose.

“That is actually really sweet. Did it hurt? That’s really nice,” he tells her.

Reflecting on the moment, Princess jokes to the camera: “I think he only likes it because it’s one of his songs. If it was a skull and crossbones, he probably wouldn’t like it. He’d be like, ‘What the hell have you done?!'”

The Princess Diaries continues at 9pm on ITV2 tonight (Wednesday July 29, 2026). All four episodes are available to stream now on ITVX.

Read more: Peter Andre’s wife Emily vanishes from The Princess Diaries as Katie Price takes her place in Princess’ reality show